Craig Johnson is: a: former police officer, b: a native West Virginian transplanted to Wyoming and c: without a doubt, the best-known resident of Ucross, which has a total population of 25.

The reason for his notoriety: He's the creator of Sheriff Walt Longmire, star of 18 mystery novels, 2 novellas, 3 e-books and a collection of short stories and who was portrayed by Robert Taylor on six seasons of “Longmire” on A&E and Netflix between 2012 and 2017.

Johnson's 19th “Longmire” novel was released Tuesday. Wednesday, he'll be the guest at The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages Book Club event. Here's a look at Johnson's “Longmire” books: