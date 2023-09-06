Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathen R. Helling and Ashley M. Wadley Brennan, both of Spokane.

Steven R. Estes and Tasha D. M. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Austin L. Buller and Gabrielle A. Jaapar, both of Airway Heights.

Jeremy R. Medina and Samantha A. Vasquez, both of Spokane.

Jake A. Ochoa and Jenna A. Karpinski, both of Spokane.

Hunter G. Zier and Kaitlyn R. Scarboro, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan P. Weller and Kellie E. Barsotti, both of Chicago.

Gunnar M. Hausmann and Alyssa M. Taylor, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah T. Kimber and Lindsey R. Marsteller, both of Spokane.

Walter H. Willand and Madeline G. Edgar, both of Otis Orchards.

Michael J. Brady and Andrea M. Heikes, both of Medical Lake.

Devin C. Curda and Rebecca M. Kopp, both of Spokane Valley.

Jerryl M. Garcia and Laci L. Rennaker, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael N. Martin and Linda S. Zarate, both of Spokane.

Dion A. Lamb and Mary E. Lamb, both of Spokane.

Tristan L. G. Balduff and Cruz M. Morales, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan A. McGillen and Katherine E. Shipman, both of Spokane Valley.

Kristopher P. Ford and Kaitlynn A. Mauch, both of Chattaroy.

Richard K. Swenson and Madison K. Lindemann, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Urquidez and Lillian F. Groom, both of Spokane.

Joseph C. Spirka and Maxine L. Hawkes, both of Spokane.

Dillon L. Dechenne and Jessica M. Lane, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Tiffany Howard, restitution of premises.

Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. Consuela Brockie, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Mariah Suppe, restitution of premises.

The Whimsical Pig LP v. Jose Celis, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates v. Michelle Mendenhall, restitution of premises.

Housing Quarters LLC v. Henry’s Dirt Work’s and Construction LLC, complaint for breach of contract.

Karen Rose v. Tracy Holder, complaint.

Shannon Sharrett v. Suzanne L. Bartleson, complaint for first-degree theft.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lopez, Edgar A. and Dorian G.

McNinch, Michael A. II and Mortenson, Elizabeth M.

Curtis, Janell D. and Troy A.

Torres, Shea L. and Erasmo

Babnick, Anastasia and Tyler J.

Chism, Todd and Thompson, Kimberly P.

Ostroverkh, Oleksandr and Elena

Seipke, Anjala K. and Donald P.

Decataldo, Kenneth and Alicia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Miroslav Veselinovic, 35; 109 days in jail with credit given for 109 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Craig M. Beal, 41; $98.33 in restitution, 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Matthew W. Nowak, 40; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jadyn G. Petersen, 24; 120 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree child molestation.

Scorpio R. Rodriguez, 31; 31 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Martin J. Drake, 50; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Juan J. Arevalo Alvarado, 40; two days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, false statement to a public servant and making/having motor vehicle theft tools.

Franciscus D. A. Bell, 33; one day in jail, harassment.

Edward A. Brandt, 32; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Gina M. Curley, 42; 20 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Austin Hunt, 33; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Matthew D. Krogstad, 57; three days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Thomas J. Pearson, 41; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Jessica M. Rose, 43; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.