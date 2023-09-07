Driver not at fault in downtown Spokane crash that killed pedestrian

A driver was not at fault when they struck and killed a pedestrian and critically injured another Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, according to Spokane police.

A woman died and a man was hospitalized with “critical injuries” at about 6:30 p.m. on South Maple Street and West Fourth Avenue, police said in a news release.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said the driver was not charged. She said it appeared the pedestrians were crossing the street mid-block – not at a crosswalk – without checking for traffic before stepping into the street, causing the crash.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police said the driver was not injured and was cooperative with law enforcement. Speed nor impairment were considered factors in the crash.