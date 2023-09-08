Updated Fri., Sept. 8, 2023 at 8:05 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vyncent I. Putnam and Breanna J. Hawkins, both of Spokane.

Kenneth J. Adams and Shannon L. Armstrong, both of Cheney.

Randy M. Rocha and Rebecca D. Robles, both of Airway Heights.

Aaron J. Jacobs and Jessica M. Caldwell, both of Spokane.

Benjamin O. Lopez and Hattie J. Underhill, both of Spokane Valley.

Rolando J. Lopez and Dulce E. R. Romero, both of Spokane Valley.

Mitchell B. Sattler and Danielle K. Kenagy, both of Spokane.

Chase A. Matthias and Shyla J. Campbell, both of Post Falls.

Nathanael S. Wilson and Cristina M. Winecoff, both of Post Falls.

Matthew L. Hoge and Alayna M. Piwonski, both of Spokane.

Andrew C. Rizzi, of Colbert, and Nicole E. Mack, of Spokane.

Jacob A. Sparaco and Stacy Chan, both of Spokane.

Jacob K. Knowles and Makinzie D. Gross, both of Spokane.

David V. Znovets, of Spokane, and Mariya V. Susina, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Bank of Omaha v. Erin L. Woodman, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. A & R Printing Inc., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Mitchell T. Martin, money claimed owed.

Hickory Hollow Rentals LLC v. Rudy Parsons, money claimed owed.

Robin Gregory v. Greater Northwest Contracting LLC, Jason M. Hibbs, et al., complaint.

Ridgeview Park Owners Association v. Allan and Linda Walker, complaint for breach of contract, special assessment damages and for lien.

Twenty-Four Seven Enterprises Incorporated v. Jo Lindblad, complaint for damages.

Twenty-Four Seven Enterprises Incorporated v. Eric Cunningham, complaint for damages.

Twenty-Four Seven Enterprises Incorporated v. Tihesha Smith, complaint for damages.

Twenty-Four Seven Enterprises Incorporated v. Jason Medina, complaint for damages.

Twenty-Four Seven Enterprises Incorporated v. Christel Pitner, complaint for damages.

Twenty-Four Seven Enterprises Incorporated v. Jessica Dedman, complaint for damages.

American Family Insurance Company v. Jasmine A. Sanchez, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lindley, Michele P. and Richard R.

Hayden, Teana M. and Eric M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Wilfrido S. Ureta Jr., 45; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Chelsie Marie Palmer, Spokane Valley; debts of $19,071.

Shannon Marie Kries, Loon Lake; debts not listed.

Stephanie M. Spence, Loon Lake; debts of $27,600.

Brittiny J. Skjothaug, Spokane; debts of $210,259.

Howard Dale Aune and Shauna Rae Aune, Spokane; debts of $260,381.

Alan Scott Paradis and Heather Nikole Paradis, Spokane; debts of $74,257.

H-Source Distribution-US, INC., Spokane; debts of $2,518,089.

H-Source, INC., Spokane; debts of $1,926,644.

Maria Medina, Ephrata; debts of $28,851.

Charles Griffith, Moses Lake; debts of $58,382.

William Martin Vasta, Fairfield; debts of $376,991.

Thelma Pauline Lanman, Spokane; debts of $217,423.

Dennis Ziegler, Ephrata; debts of $3,859.

Wage-earner petitions

Terri R. Rollins, Spokane; debts of $162,721.

Kimberly Jean Porter and Douglas Edward Porter, Othello; debts of $173,262.

Richard Ronald Wells, Spokane; debts of $1,098,483.

Michael Dale Ferry and Shawna Lee Ferry, Spokane Valley; debts of $185,668.

Dustin R. Apperson, Spokane; debts of $93,807.

Michael D. Haworth, Otis Orchards; debts of $294,328.

Danielle Ginette Welker, Spokane; debts of $158,569.

Merissa Ann Frizzell, Spokane Valley; debts of $236,206.

Dylan Paul Anderson and Telisha Anderson, Quincy; debts of $98,037.

Clifford E. Kultgen and Melissa Kultgen, Moses Lake; debts of $384,394.