Tips to transition decor from summer to fall

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

The transition from summer to fall signals not only a big change in temperature and seasons, but for some, a change of decor.

Looking for ways to transition your home from summer to fall? Here are our top 10 tips.

1. Swap brighter colors for those that are warm and more muted.

2. Bring in natural elements, such as greenery and branches.

3. Refresh portable design elements, such as slipcovers, throws and toss pillows.

4. Integrate earth tones, such as oranges, reds and browns.

5. Embrace foundation neutrals, such taupe, black and brown.

6. Invigorate your interior space with elements, accessories or accents you love.

7. Incorporate relaxing elements, such as fragrances through candles and diffusers.

8. Bring in cozy elements, like chunky blankets, textiles or area rugs.

9. Add a surprise element of color, such as a new piece of artwork.

10. Infuse organic elements, such as wood and succulents.