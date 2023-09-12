Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Carlos A. R. Ramirez and Heredi G. Valdovinos, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew F. Howard and Kendal C. Floch, both of Rathdrum.

Eric L. Blackman and Amanda M. Lloyd, both of Spokane.

Corey S. Farmer and Desiree M. Acosta, both of Spokane.

Tyler S. Gyolai and Elizabeth R. Welker, both of Hayden.

James L. Bury, of Cheney, and Kristina M. Hall, of Medical Lake.

Cory J. Bliss and Janina A. B. McBride, both of Spokane Valley.

Winston A. Peterson and Cheyanna R. Wing, both of Davenport, Wash.

Noah E. Bodeau and Lindsey M. Paredes, both of Spokane.

Erasmo Torres and Yunju Cho, both of Colbert.

Corey A. Wilson, of East Wenatchee, Wash., and Shanna J. Waggoner, of Spokane.

Gavin J. E. Hanson and Kaycee M. Nufer, both of Post Falls.

Ericka S. Moya and Maggie K. Moran, both of Spokane.

Owen C. Simonson and Sophia C. Wynecoop, both of Airway Heights.

Thomas V. Jamieson and Gina M. Costello, both of Spokane.

Jon A. Gorskikh and Aubrey-Mae D. Orelup, both of Spokane.

Alexander J. F. Deshazo and Rachel M. Goodner, both of Four Lakes.

Anthony M. Watters and Stephanie N. Lueker, both of Spokane.

Colton R. Pritchett, of Post Falls, and Sadie A. Collins, of Coeur d’Alene.

Michael I. L. Manos and Jenelle C. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary B. Dye and Roni M. Wenz, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean P. Brown and Tami D. Starkey, both of Spokane.

Lester Jacob and Rica Kornak, both of Spokane.

Conrad K. Bell and Megan J. Muelheim, both of Spokane Valley.

Maxwell E. Laib, of Valleyford, and Tatumn R. Gould, of Post Falls.

Sergey Kanyushkin, of Liberty Lake, and Julia G. Bambula, of Blanchard, Idaho.

Shawn E. Burton and Nikole D. Ball, both of Deer Park.

Richard K. Springer and Kelsey A. McGregor, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Devin Williams, restitution of premises.

Ryan Reynolds v. Sidney W. Kelley, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Jeffery Bucher, restitution of premises.

301 Main Ave LLC v. Rachel Monto, restitution of premises.

Aspen-Dce III Investments v. Amber Karns, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Tarry Jacklick, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Brian Van Dyne, restitution of premises.

Kiemle and Hagood Company v. Arleda Brian, restitution of premises.

Rick Herrin v. Dusty L. Godwin, seeking quiet title.

Bonnie L. Lupton, Estate of Thomas Graham, et al., Aubrianna J. Kraiprai and Colton Masterson-Cragun, complaint for damages from personal injuries.

Ryan and Dawnelle Reynolds v. Sidney W. Kelley and Clyde’s Towing LLC, complaint for damages.

Teri Welp v. Ginger Polner, complaint for personal injuries.

American Family Insurance CO. v. Ronald R. Christopherson, complaint for property damage and personal injury.

Joelle Camillo v. Acme Machine Works Inc., Zip Truck Lines, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lundgren, David and Jessica

Raska, Megan M. and Brian J.

Eberle, Darlene D. and Brian J.

Toner, Tina M. and Ward M.

Gastelum-Garcia, Monica R. and Garcia, Alex J.

Ellis, Daniel M., and Ruth, Alexis

Yeary, Brooke and Derick

Schofield, Daniel L. and Thompson, Shelley D.

Harding, Lynn and Raymond

Galvan, Amber M. and Blas

Kaspar, Kayla, and Francisco, Jamie

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Jason W. Flaming, 23; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft, attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Michael W. Coniconde, 38; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of explosives.

Mark L. Rogers, 30; 182 days in jail with credit given for 182 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Michaela T. Rogers, 30; one day on jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Isaiah J. Antoine, 31; $3,585 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Parker G. Lindner, 20; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.

Joel A. L. Young, 23; 87 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree robbery.

Paul E. Cook, 45; 141 days in jail with credit given for 141 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Daryl E. Rise, 53; $789 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Linda L. Procopio, 55; $43,776.63 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Brandon L. Kenny, 25; 28 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Xavier Stephens, 22; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Deiby S. Bernardez, 23; 21 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jerry N. Best, 71; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Carlee J. M. Johnson, 29; 120 days in jail converted to 120 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

James N. Melucci, 45; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Stanley D. Mioshy, 22; 98 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Abigail F. Murphy, 21; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas R. Robertson, 29; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Mornadawn L. Sabins, 47; $350 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Nathaniel D. Stanley, 39; 38 days in jail, third-degree theft.

William J. Taylor, 41; one day in jail, reckless driving and theft.