Deputies discover body in Dishman

Deputies discovered a body in the Dishman Hills area Tuesday while searching for a missing 22-year-old whose car was found nearby.

Deputies found the male’s body Tuesday evening while searching for Daniel Pronkin, who was last seen leaving his home September 6 and whose car was discovered abandoned in the Dishman Hills area the next day, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office press release. Someone reported the car to law enforcement on Tuesday, spurring the search.

While deputies “believe the decedent could be the missing person,” they noted in the release that the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity and cause and manner of death. There were no apparent signs of a struggle or assault at the scene.

Accused killer pleads ‘not guilty’

A man accused of the execution-style killings of a family of four in Kellogg pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to reports from KHQ.

Prosecutors do not intend to seek the death penalty against Majorjon Kaylor, 31, who faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

Kaylor told police he “snapped” after Devin Smith exposed himself to his young children.

Kaylor is set to be tried in February, according to KHQ.

From staff reports