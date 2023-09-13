Washington State lands commitment from defensive back Kenny Worthy III

PULLMAN – Washington State added a prospect to its defensive back depth Wednesday.

The Cougars secured a commitment from Kenny Worthy III, a three-star (247Sports) defensive back/athlete in the class of 2024. He hails from Peoria, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb where he ranks as the state’s 38th-best prospect, per 247.

Worthy turned down offers from several schools, including Iowa State, Arizona State, Boise State, UNLV, Colorado State and Idaho . Worthy received his WSU offer in May, according to 247Sports, and he took his official visit last weekend – when the Cougars toppled Wisconsin in Pullman.

Before the game, he ran into former WSU basketball star Klay Thompson, who plays for the Golden State Warriors.

With his commitment, the 6-foot, 178-pound Worthy becomes the 14th member of the Cougars’ class of 2024 commits, which include Clearwater (Florida) quarterback Evans Chuba, Coeur d’Alene edge Camden DeGraw, Camas (Washington) tackle Carson Osmus, among others.

As a junior at Centennial High, Worthy totaled six interceptions and made 29 tackles, including 17 solo, according to MaxPreps.

He also registered seven receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown, plus five carries for 38 yards.