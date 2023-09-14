Briefs for Friday

Visit Spokane, the official destination marketing and management organization for Spokane County, announced this week that Jeff Hawley has been hired as its new vice president of marketing.

Hawley was born and raised in Spokane. The University of Idaho grad started his career with Coldwater Creek in Sandpoint before moving to Seattle, where he worked at a global marketing agency.

Most recently, he worked at Amazon marketing, focusing on helping small businesses gain recognition in their communities and nationally through Amazon.

“Jeff is uniquely qualified to take the marketing lead for Visit Spokane,” Rose Noble, president and CEO of Visit Spokane, said in a news release.

Hawley’s first day was September 5.

“Although I have spent most of my career and adult life in Seattle, I always dreamed of returning to Spokane for all the amazing things it has to offer,” said Hawley. “I am grateful for this fantastic opportunity to represent a city I love.”

X may settle severance claims

Elon Musk’s X has agreed to try to settle claims by thousands of former Twitter employees who say they were cheated of severance pay, according to a memo by a lawyer for the workers seen by Bloomberg News.

“After 10 months of pressing them in every direction we have succeeded in getting Twitter to the table,” attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan wrote in the memo to her clients, which was obtained from a former Twitter employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose confidential information.

“Twitter wants to mediate with us in a global attempt to settle all claims we have filed.”

The company, formerly known as Twitter, has been accused in multiple suits of numerous labor and workplace violations, including failing to pay severance to thousands of workers fired late last year after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

Almost 2,000 former Twitter employees have resorted to fighting their claims in arbitration as the company has demanded, but Liss-Riordan has complained in court filings that Twitter hasn’t shown up.

From staff and wire reports