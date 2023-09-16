The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: F1: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN

10 a.m.: IMSA Battle on the Bricks NBC

Baseball, MLB

1:40 a.m.: Boston at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: San Diego at Oakland MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Arizona ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Fox 28

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Buffalo CBS

1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Dallas CBS

5:20 p.m.: Miami at New England NBC

Golf, men’s

10:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: Swiss Open Golf

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Bournemouth USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Everton USA

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Austin FS1

Soccer, women’s club

3 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Chicago CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Miami at New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change