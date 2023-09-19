The Growing Field Of Road Ecology

We've all seen neighborhoods ripped apart by construction of a new freeway, cutting off walkways and local traffic patterns. And it's clear that road construction can lead to issues like poor drainage, flooding and pollution of groundwater.

But consider, if you will, the impact of roads on fauna. We've all come across the sad sight of a rabbit or raccoon or squirrel that met its doom beneath the wheel of a car or truck. Or a major accident caused by a driver unable to avoid a deer dashing across the road.

Make all the jokes you want about Loudon Wainwright III's 1972 hit song “Dead Skunk,” but it can be a serious problem in some places — especially where species are facing possible extinction. Or where collisions could cause fatal accidents.

Hard numbers on vehicle vs. animal collisions can be difficult to find: Not much research has been done yet in this field. But that's changing.

A 1993 study conducted by a number of institutions in New England collected data on 1,923 animal highway deaths. From that data, a publication called “Animal People Newspaper” extrapolated that annually, on U.S. roads and highways, these animal deaths occur: