Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
7:30 p.m.: Japanese Grand Prix (Practice) ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay or Milwaukee at St. Louis MLB
4:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland or N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Fox 28
7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Coastal Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at San Francisco Amazon Prime
Golf
Noon: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf
11:10 p.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup Golf
Soccer, college women
5 p.m.: USC at Washington State Pac-12WA
7 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
Soccer, international women
4:30 p.m.: Friendly: South Africa at United States TNT
Volleyball, college
7 p.m.: Washington at Washington State … Pac-12
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at San Francisco 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
