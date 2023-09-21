Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael D. Wolfgram and Christina M. Davis, both of Spokane.

Daniel R. English and Brittni M. Fernandes, both of Spokane.

Russel A. Beauregard and Rachel A. Hunton, both of Spokane.

Danny J. Brownson and Shay E. A. McConnell, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel M. Incerpi and Kathryn E. Arneson, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Wanner and Nicole T. Brown, both of Spokane.

Eduardo Camargo and Shannon K. McReynolds, both of Spokane.

Noah J. Prophet, of Spokane, and Emma M. Park, of Spokane Valley.

Garry T. Shea and Lorna B. Walsh, both of Spokane.

Kelly S. Martin and Lauren P. Luther, both of Spokane.

Dillon A. Madden and Vivian M. Bovee, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Seungheon Han and Camila F. C. Ramirez, both of Cheney.

Michael A. Ayache and Madison T. Borg, both of Spokane.

Adam N. Fattorusso Janke and Erica L. Peacock, both of Spokane.

Rakee D. Cage and Brittniy E. Greenwood, both of Spokane.

Michael C. Alaksin, of Coeur d’Alene and Carrie M. Prichard, of Spokane.

Graham L. Richards, of Post Falls, and Felicity K. Hardt, of Rathdrum.

Thomas J. Jeffress and Kara J. Quintanilla, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bartlett Pair Investing II LLC v. Amy Rowe, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Damon Emmett, restitution of premises.

C and H Duplexes v. Jacklynn Peterson, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. George J. Johnson, restitution of premises.

C and H Duplexes v. Kevin Webb, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Titan A. Woolard, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Nicole Massengale, restitution of premises.

Rachael E. Flores v. Joshua G. Cowart, seeking quiet title.

Johnathan D. Kaiser v. Sean Eastman, restitution of premises.

Richard Barry v. Scott Spendlove, money claimed owed.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Marilyn McIlmoil, restitution of premises.

1 South Madelia LLC v. Ronald Gardner, restitution of premises.

Centerstone Unlimited v. Earthquake K. Runeshine, restitution of premises.

Jaida Levine v. Kristina M. Schuetzle, complaint for damages.

Tammi Burke v. Janet L. Rothermel, complaint for damages.

Kamryn C. Rutledge v. Barbara M. Delk, complaint for personal injuries.

Stephen Brown v. Bryan W. McLelland D.D.S., et al., complaint for dental negligence.

Robert Campbell v. Jasmyn, Crystal and Linda Couture, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lingow, Kevin R. and Vicki E.

Kobes, Leah G. and Kelly J.

Lloyd, Jenna L. and Joshua G.

Rinard, Jennifer D. and Marc G.

Legal separations granted

Sjolie, Kristin L. and Jacob J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Austin M. Bailey, 26; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mikalai M. Belavus, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Rickey M. Davis, 30; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jacob A. Stailey, 40; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

David R. Ford, 52; $218 in restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Gary L. Graham, 45; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Joseph A. Cooke, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Megan L. Baxley, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Christopher J. Burnette, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Christopher R. McDaniel, also known as Christopher R. McDanel, 33; 27.5 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.5 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Zackery R. Baarstad, 21; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and 12 counts of protection order violation.

Melissa G. Babin, 44; 98 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon M. Mullenix, 36; 32 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jamar J. Quins, 31; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Cole J. Rhoades, 40; 48 days in jail, three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Ryan D. Robinson, 33; 19 days in jail, protection order violation.

Juan C. Suarez, 22; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Cody D. Sulls, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.