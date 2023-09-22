The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive 400 (qualifying) USA

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 USA

7 p.m.: SuperMotocross World Championship USA

10 p.m.: F1: Japanese Grand Prix ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Atlanta at Washington or Arizona at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB

3:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Florida State at Clemson ABC

9 a.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M ESPN

9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Troy ESPNU

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Marshall ESPN2

9 a.m.: Southern Methodist at Texas Christian FS1

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Cincinnati Fox 28

9 a.m.: Tulsa at Northern Illinois CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon ABC

12:30 p.m.: UCLA at Utah Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Alabama CBS

12:30 p.m.: Duke at Connecticut CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Miami at Temple ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State NBC

12:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Kansas ESPN

1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State FS1

1 p.m.: Rice at Southern Florida ESPNU

4 p.m.: Arkansas at Louisiana State ESPN

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State Fox 28

4 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Wyoming CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ABC

4:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m.: Iowa at Penn State CBS

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Missouri ESPNU

5 p.m.: UCF at Kansas State FS1

7:30 p.m.: Southern California at Arizona State Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: California at Washington ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Kent State at Fresno State CBS Sports

Golf

3 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup Golf

Noon: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: PURE Insurance Championship Golf

Rugby World Cup

5 a.m.: Portugal vs. Georgia CNBC

8:45 a.m.: Chile vs. England CNBC

Soccer, Premier League

7 a.m.: Nottingham at Manchester City USA

9:30 a.m.: Everton at Brentford NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive 500 USA

1 p.m.: SuperMotocross World Championship NBC

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

Football, college

2 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at UC Davis 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change