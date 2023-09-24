CBS News producer Don Hewitt's had a concept for a new type of news program: To create a TV version of Life magazine, reaching deep to do more in-depth reporting than one might normally find in the brief segments found on the nightly network news.

The first episode of “60 Minutes,” featuring looks at the 1968 presidential campaign headquarters and an interview of Attorney General Ramsey Clark about police brutality, was broadcast on Tuesday evening, Sept. 24, 1968.

The broadcast alternated Tuesdays with other CBS News programs. The program was notable for being the first network news show to not use any theme music.

Instead, there was the sound of a ticking stopwatch that began to appear a few episodes into the show's run. The broadcast alternated Tuesdays with other CBS News programs. The program was notable for being the first network news show to not use any theme music. Instead, there was the sound of a ticking stopwatch that began to appear a few episodes into the show's run.

Hewitt brought in respected CBS journalists Harry Reasoner and Mike Wallace as hosts. A year later, the humorously acerbic Andy Rooney was promoted from brief appearances to a role as full-time commentator.

When Reasoner bolted for a chance to anchor a newly rebranded ABC World News Tonight in 1970, Morley Safer was promoted from correspondent to anchor.