For every successful rock 'n' roll act, there are dozens of bands that make the rounds playing bars, nightclubs and other small venues, hoping to catch a break.
That's just what a small Detroit band called the Sunliners did in the 1960s. The Sunliners would hit the big time in 1968 when they became the first white band signed to the Motown record label. They would change their name to Rare Earth and, with an extraordinary mix of rock and soul, would see their first four albums turn gold or platinum.