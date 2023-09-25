For a number of years now, the original lead vocalist and drummer for Rare Earth, Peter Rivera, has made Spokane his home. He occasionally performs at various venues in the area.

Last year, Rivera sang his Motown hits accompanied by a full symphony of student musicians from Whitworth and Gonzaga universities. He's going to do it again this year, performing two shows Friday and Saturday at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Expect to hear Rare Earth's big hits along with some new material Rivera says he's ready to preview at the show.

This presentation of the Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages series will benefit music scholarships at Whitworth and Gonzaga universities.