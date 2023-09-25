TV Best Bets

Toya & Reginae The season finale finds Toya Rushing and Reginae Carter (the high-profile mother and daughter duo of hip hop legend Lil Wayne) as they deal with the real life challenges that come from being famous, fabulous and fascinating on social media and beyond. 6 p.m. on (WE)

People’s Choice Country Awards Music history in the making, Platinum-selling band Little Big Town hosts the first annual iteration of this event, celebrating country music with star-studded performances and special guests, airing live from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. 8 p.m. on (KHQ)

Buddy Games Six teams of four friends come together, reliving their glory days as they compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors, meanwhile bunking together in the same lake house. This week: …Are you ready for prom? 8 p.m. on (KREM)

The Golden Bachelor In this series premiere spinoff of “The Bachelor,” we meet 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a widower who wants to let love back into his life. He’ll meet age-appropriate women who long for days filled with pickle ball and shopping at Costco. Jesse Palmer hosts. 8 p.m. on (KXLY)

Southern Charm The South is just a location, not a guarantee for charm or honor. And when the girls decide Taylor needs a good old-fashioned Southern soiree, telling tales and spillin’ tea, their fun gets squashed by Shep, when he dumps a rumor at Olivia’s front door. 9 p.m. on (BRAVO)

No Demo Reno After getting married, a couple bought their beautiful Tudor home, started a business and began growing their family. In this episode, Jenn looks to heighten their home’s vibe and create a cohesive, cozy space that is both welcoming and historic. 9 p.m. on (HGTV)

The Ghost Town Terror In this Season 2 premiere Karen calls Tim and Sapphire back to Gunslinger Gulch to look into a mind-blowing, fire-branded omen. But when Tim decides to repel deeper into The Pit for clues, a confrontation with his own demons leads to painful revelations. 9 p.m. on (TRAV)

LEGO Masters Executive producer and host, Will Arnett, is back in the season premiere of this toy-brick building showcase. Teams of two must create projects that meet the parameters of each episode. Lego creative directors Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard judge. 9 p.m. on (KAYU)

Booked: First Day In While philosophy teaches to be mindful that there is a last time for everything, there is also a first time to be booked into jail. On this season finale, an older man is arrested for driving his golf cart while intoxicated and refuses a breathalyzer. 10:05 p.m. on (A&E)

Fight to Survive If you’ve enjoyed the nastiness and backstabbing that contestants have displayed throughout the competition series, you won’t be disappointed by the season finale as we learn the fate of survivors and whether they split $100,000 or one gets $250,000. 10:30 p.m. on (KSKN)

Tacoma FD Finding love is harder than finding a needle in a haystack - that is on fire. But when Ike (Gabriel Hogan) invests in a Firefighters’ Only dating site, things go sideways when the rest of the crew signs up, each with their own unique love repellent. 11 p.m. on (TBS)

Spokane Spokesman-Review: Editorial Sep 28, 2023