Updated Mon., Sept. 25, 2023 at 4:37 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gregory A. Cogswell, of Medical Lake, and Stacy M. Butt, of Airway Heights.

Jeffrey M. Hayward and Leslie A. Blevins, both of Spokane.

Trever J. Williams and Elizabeth A. Polk, both of Spokane.

Timon M. Behan and Evette M. Wilie, both of Chattaroy.

Pablo R. Reyes and Skye B. Rieck, both of Cheney.

Brandon M. Westwood and Chloe M. Ramirez, both of Spokane.

Austin T. Miller and Selena A. Rima, both of Spokane.

Jaden K. L. Rice and Brianna A. Vann, both of Spokane.

Maclir V. Broughman and Devin N. Davis, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Layman and Callie R. Hanson, both of Deer Park.

Richard C. Doede and Victoria S. Roys, both of Spokane.

Tristen J. Hoff and Jade E. M. McDougall, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Curtis and Joanna L. Puryear, both of Spokane.

Damian O. Bryant and Makaylynn C. Toth, both of Spokane.

Christopher B. Jenkins and Raiven C. Yoes, both of Spokane.

Keenan M. Loughery and Hannah R. Simonsen, both of Seattle.

Casey D. Cardenas and Sha D. Pfitzer, both of Spokane.

Brennan J. Honeycutt and Amanda L. Lane, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan W. Jones and Haylie M. Dods, both of Spokane.

Henry T. Bullock and Michelle G. Tatko, both of Denver.

Christopher Vanheuvelen, of Annapolis, Missouri, and Ashley A. Eilertson, of Dixie, Wash.

Nathan J. Jones and Faith E. Hood, both of Deer Park.

Carter M. Bostwick and Khylee J. Whitton, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Michael M. Pettit, Liberty Lake; debts of $66,683.

Lee A. Caruso, Spokane; debts of $396,335.

Johnathan D. and Amanda L. Schuiteman, Spokane Valley; debts of $72,498.

Tanyetta J. M. Barr, Spokane; debts of $230,795.

Richard W. Keller, Spokane; debts of $178,837.

Michael A. and Amy J. Mascherini, Airway Heights; debts of $635,929.

Nathaniel E. Best, Spokane; debts of $58,579.

Josh E. Sabo, Deer Park; debts of $180,279.

Amos E. and Casie L. Wohali, Spokane Valley; debts of $596,525.

Angelia M. Greene, Spokane; debts of $461,798.

DWK Fowler Construction, LLC., Grand Coulee; debts of $1,217,824.

Michael A. Suko, Spokane; debts of $67,444.

Wage-earner petitions

Timothy L. Crouch, Ephrata; debts of $136,256.

Jennifer Knox, Electric City; debts of $1,031,059.