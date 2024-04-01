Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy J. Walsh and Jennifer M. Chavez, both of Deer Park.

Zachary M. Martinez and Courtney R. Schroeder, both of Medical Lake.

Vladimir V. Korovnik, of Spokane, and Natasha N. Shevchenko, of Nine Mile Falls.

Palmer J. Pederson, of Seattle, and Elizabeth L. Lorbeer, of Spokane.

Robert A. Jindrick and Katie M. Simpson, both of Spokane Valley.

Carlos P. Klocko, of Post Falls, and Olivia N. Peters, of Rathdrum.

Steve W. Nordin and Charlene M. Elmore, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew P. Piper and Jordan I. Jeffcoat, both of Spokane.

Joseph B. Robinson and Rose Kagereki, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Alexandrea Hamilton, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Lisa Martin, restitution of premises.

LT Real Estate Investments LLC v. James S. Spensley, restitution of premises.

Peak Homes LLC v. Jason Bates, restitution of premises.

Todd Young, et al. v. Erin Chapman, restitution of premises.

Broadway Crystal Sunset LLC v. Andrew Boone, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Aaron Schnittlinger, restitution of premises.

Rencorp Realty LLC v. Nicole Webster, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Kevin Aurs, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Susan Smet, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows CB Inc. v. Corbin Johnson, restitution of premises.

301 Main Ave LLC v. Henry Laster, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Eliza Salazar, restitution of premises.

The Shelley Homestead LLC v. Tammie Dahl, et al., restitution of premises.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Alan L. Goyne, money claimed owed.

Rebecca Geurin v. Chris Dullanty, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McDoniel, Chris and Imelda

McKenzie, Thomas and Shannon

Vasquez, Matthew and McManus, Megan

Lee, Catherine and Gary

Adonacypress, Payton and Naomi

Gilman, Barry R. and Lillion A.

Ocampo-Hernandez, Jesus A. and Moorehead, Veronica

Moorby, Alexis E. and Aslan N.C.

Nelson, Scott C. and Hannah R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Karena R. Hansen, 34; $2,105 restitution, 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.

Derek R. Stark, 43; 92 days in jail with 92 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

McKenna A. Kindred, 25; $800 restitution, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree sexual misconduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Ryan S. Collins, 51; 33 days in jail with 33 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Nichole D. Cook, 42; 24 days in jail with 24 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Joshua A. Bradley-Vaughn, 38; 37 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kyle M. Hinojosa, 22; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and vehicular assault – driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Evan R. Hager, 21; $323 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Gregory E. Muma, 52; 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, no valid operating license and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Quannah S. Ramos, 26; $1,711.74 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Dejuan Stevens, 33; $1,350.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 32 hours community service, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Katharine A. Uphus, 23; $775.57 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Kane R.M. Tatshama, 20; $720 fine, 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Brittany M. Roberts, 35; $1,530.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Shane N. Sanders, 31; $960 fine, 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jessica L. Angulo, 38; 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, 24 hours community service, third-degree theft.

Colin J.T. Gartland, 29; $1,003 fine, 24 months probation, displaying weapon.

Robert M. Hoguin, 52; $538 fine, 328 days in jail, 12 months probation, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Adam R.L. Hollis, $538 fine, 328 days in jail, 12 months probation, protection order violation.

Roberto Lopez Jr., 43; 184 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, protection order violation.

Christian M. Madsen, 25; $523 fine, five days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jaxxon D. Melland, 26; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Louis J. Stephens, 33; 184 days in jail with 106 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, two counts of protection order violation.