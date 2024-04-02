Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William C. Archer and Jennifer M. Mitchell, both of Spokane Valley.

Brayden A. Taylor and Sierra C. Burton, both of Spokane.

Noah E. Wiedenfeld and Kaleigh M. Gable, both of Spokane.

Dylan A. Faught and Faith E. Jackson, both of Spokane.

Neriah D. Graham, of Spokane Valley, and Kate E. Bouck, of Cheney.

Eli J. Bergen, of Soap Lake, Wash., and Dayjia J. Krebs, of Spokane.

Samantha K. Gifford and Victoria J. Dalberth, both of Spokane.

July I. De Jesus and Amber C. Drazkowski, both of Spokane.

Caleb E. Knecht and Crysta N. Crouse, both of Fairfield.

Carlos A. Marquez and Jenifer N. Valdez, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Derrick J. Green and Madeline G. Krous, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Brown and Chellsey L. Krogel, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel El Ayache and Breianna Gorder, both of Spokane Valley.

Peter Mack and Tarsina Saul, both of Spokane.

Robert S. Richter and Yvonne L. Welles, both of Chattaroy.

Samuel J. Carpenter and Emily A. King, both of Spokane.

Ezekiel W. Williamson, of Deer Park, and Nichole J. Vandergiessen, of Spokane Valley.

David C.J. Guthrie and Jessica L. House, both of Otis Orchards.

Thomas Cook and Heather R. Taitch, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Efrain Dimas, restitution of premises.

Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative v. Deanna Knope, restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Dean Pattee, restitution of premises.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Shawna L. Oquendo, money claimed owed.

Arcadia Products LLC v. Northwest Window Installation LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Simms, Jasmine and Zachary F.

Moseley, Heather E. and Daniel A.

Kaldas, Sarah M. and Stupi, Samuel J.

Braman, Misty F. and West, Ryan I.

Beach, Shawn P. and Trina D.

Chavez, Jennifer and Tanny

Sweitzer, Cynthia and William

Gallagher, Christopher T. and Joy E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jesse P. Sanchez, 27; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Christopher C. Irish, 34; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Taylor M. Byron, 27; 56 days in jail with 56 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kevin P. Tischer, 33; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to stalking – domestic violence and three counts of violation of order.

Robert W. Maine, 34; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Rheanna I. Meneses, 32; 43 days in jail with 43 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Henry Henry, 36; 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ryan B. Denham, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of hit and run on an unattended vehicle, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Jobe C.J. Denny, 31; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Brittani C. Dorman, 37; five days community service, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Joseph A. Faro, 42; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Calvin S. Prewitt, 38; five days community service, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Joseph V. Rodgers, 32; three days community service, after being found guilty of failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Sabrina A. Soapes, 33; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.