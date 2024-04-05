Start-up plans clean energy facility

By Emily Pearce </p><p>Moscow-Pullman Daily News</p><p>

A Whitman County clean hydrogen start-up is planning to develop a renewable energy facility in Pullman.

Alternative Energy Materials was awarded $200,000 from the Washington State Department of Commerce as part of the 2024 Evergreen Manufacturing Growth Grants program, according to a news release provided by the Port of Whitman County.

The program was initiated to increase manufacturing, research and development jobs across the state. It funds cutting-edge development work and business expansions, according to the news release.

Whitman County businesses applied for the grant using the region’s Associate Development Organization, a designation the port received in 2023, according to the news release.

The start-up is developing a facility in Pullman to scale and protype VYZion, a form of clean hydrogen electrolyzer technology. It works by converting renewable electricity into clean fuels and green products, using an ultra-compact solid-state system that dramatically increases its energy value, according to the news release.

In the next several years, it anticipates creating 60 jobs for Whitman County, according to the news release.

Port Executive Director Kara Riebold stated in the release it will diversify the area’s economy through innovation and job creation. The endeavor will also tend to the county’s need for adequate research facilities, making space for engineering projects like bioproducts, hydrogen technology and biofuels.

Dustin McLarty, Alternative Energy Materials founder and chief engineer, stated in the news release the company is excited to work with the port on expanding the county’s manufacturing capacity. He added the advanced ceramic electrolyzers will use renewable power to make carbon-neutral fuels and fertilizers.

“(This) can employ additional engineers and material scientists working to make a clean energy future,” McLarty said.

