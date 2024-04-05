Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James P.E. Pelkie and Kamryn P. Nuttman, both of Spokane Valley.

Russell K. Troyer and Pamela J. Dietrich, both of Spokane.

Donald J. Knoblach and Jordan L. Shook, both of Spokane.

Oleksandr Pavlenko, of Colbert, and Radmila Bobrushko, of Spokane.

Erick D. Bautista and Mi Hai Tran, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Seattle Premium Transportation LLC v. Wallaroos Furniture and Mattress, money claimed owed.

Angela N. Fabrizio v. Brian Tibbetts, et al., seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lopez, Carlos E. and Johnson, Sara P.

Simpson, Myesheia and Chapman, Leona

Kedl, Jason M. and Cathy W.

Gallup, Linda and Keith

Williamson, Brian and Vickie

Schaum, Joseph and Liebman-Schaum, Stephanie

Johnston, Jere J. and Angelier, Janet L.

Oviatt, Sierra N. and Jasen D.

Stehle, Kathryn S. and Justin R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Antonio J. Jackson, 40; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Richard D. Bonkoski, 32; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jesse Rodarte, 55; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Krisa M. Armstrong, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Francisco S. Puga, 40; 64 days in jail with 64 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Colton J. Heacock, 24; 66 days in jail with 66 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Bryce D. Smith, 36; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and false swearing.

Wyatt A. Riddle, 27; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Angel A. Tlatelpa, 18; 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Stephen L. Kendrick, 69; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Derrick E. Harris, 43; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Ryan W. Montanez, 25; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and violation of order restricting contact.

Selene S. Moore, 25; 33 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.