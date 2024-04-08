Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benjamin M. Garrison and Patryk P. Wojtaszek, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas W. Robertson and Amy N. Hatfield, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan J. Burke and Julia G. Boster, both of Spokane.

Bryce D. Wallace and Paige W. Anderson, both of Medical Lake.

Kenneth M. Cooper and Susan J. Muffley, both of Spokane.

Noel T. Taylor and Maria E. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Alvin Li and Ann Phuong Chau, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. Bonilla and Lacy R. Christison, both of Spokane.

Javonte W.I. Danning and Marie K.L. Jeffers, both of Spokane.

Christian J. Pomaybo and Katerina A. Barnett, both of Airway Heights.

Mikel J. Looper and Paige C. Ford, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Dom Felix, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Rachael Campos, restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Hannah Dugger, et al., restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Rosbi Phillip, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Spencer Coffin, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Shawna McIntyre, et al., restitution of premises.

Campus Crest at Cheney LLC v. Geiza Sanchez, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Communities v. Carolyn M. Spotted Elk-Simms, restitution of premises.

Ire LLC v. Nikkole M. Lindsay, restitution of premises.

Rose M. Zaring v. Nick Sherman, et al., restitution of premises.

Vern Riehle LLC v. Jesse Santiago, et al. restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Raycee Marchand, restitution of premises.

Farwell Project LLC v. Spokane County, land use petition.

Patricia L. Weigand v. Samantha V. Copeland, et al., seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Teresa A. and Matthew D.

Cherkashina, Lyubov and Vorobets, Anatoliy P.

Profit, Eric B. and Smith, Theresa A.

Nichols, Nina C. and Jared H.

Norris, Kaylyn L. and Bradley-Anthony J.

Russo, Gina and Henry, Marcus H.

Legal separations granted

Lightner, Leslie A. and Hilgendorf, Steven J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Scott C. Davis, 32; $1,225.98 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Justin R. Graham, 36; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and false statement, alternation or forgery of certificate of title.

Effie M. Douglas, 67; 75 months in prison with 203 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree assault – domestic violence.

Matthew V. Samek, 39; $500 restitution, 215 days in jail with 215 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

James G. Miller, 67; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Devyn S. Adnet, 29; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Alexander J. Dillan, 28; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Tommy L. Walker, 38; 48 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Daniel P. Clayton, 44; 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Owen T. Busch, 23; $1,509.42 restitution, 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Lisa G. Craig, 55; $1,746.24 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, reckless driving.

Patrick C. Donahue, 55; $1,858.40 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Logan M. Escalante-Fellows, 24; $1,114.37 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, driving while intoxicated.