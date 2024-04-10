Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David J. Farmer and Erin L. Muat, both of Spokane.

Charles A. Heredia, of Post Falls, and Brittany M. Kinsel, of Auburn, Wash..

Ashton M. Stone Matlock and Autumn J. Call, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey S. Cunningham and Rachel E. Keen, both of Spokane Valley.

Karl D. Simpson and Emily A. Banaszynski, both of Spokane.

Forest W. Bell and Jessica E. Napier, both of Spokane.

Jacob T. Wright, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Larissa L. Ablutz, of Cheney.

Randle B. Kinswa and Anastasiya Samakhval, both of Spokane Valley.

Yevgen V. Gudukhin, of Tacoma, and Olga N. Tarshikov, of Spokane.

Brandon J. Dewitt, of Clayton and Camryn B. Simpson, of Elk.

Caden J. Byrer and Natalie M. Nelson, both of Cascade, Montana.

Cynthia L. Fischer and Emily J. Cox, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

C and H Duplexes v. Jacklynn Peterson, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Walter Whye, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Chauncey M. Ford Jr., restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Inc. v. Donald Myers, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Inc. v. Tammie Ruff, restitution of premises.

Pence Properties Lyons LLC v. Jeffery G. Dixon, restitution of premises.

The Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Rachel G. Pulliam, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Tyler Garrison, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Brian Hohman, et al., restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Monica Mann, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Brian Boyd, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Lisa Brayman, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Raven Lawson, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sylvia Urbanski, restitution of premises.

Stacey Anderson v. Kirk Rogers, seeking quiet title.

Daniel Sanchez v. Randy Nelson, restitution of premises.

Angelia Peterson v. Brice Vineyard, et al., complaint.

Denette Bagley v. Tyler Mygrant, et al., complaint for damages.

Shelley A. Bryner v. CSL Plasma Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Carolyn Graves v. John Galley, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Baker, Grace and Brandon

Crosby, Alyssa A. and Tyrone L. Jr.

Hanich, Hillary and Puttock Barnes, Jozi

Adams, Brittney S.C. and Bart J.

Bryant, Patsy C. and Kevin J.

Martello, Lara B. and Christopher A.

Walton, David L. and Melissa A.

Williams, Trica and Linton Jr.

Culvey, Laci R. and Brandon M.

Chapman, Brock M. and Nilson, Hanna R.

Ishihara, Carol L. and Randolph G.

Robbins, Hillary L. and Randy P.

Toner, Kyle L. and Sheila B.

Bornstein, Josie R. and John M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Please

Sardar A. Hussein, 22; 42 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and indecent liberties.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Joshua Bouldin, 23; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Darrel Miller, 57; 55 days in jail with 55 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of residential burglary.

Jeffrey E. Baumann, 35; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

Pierre F. Taylor, 23; 31 months in prison with 88 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael L. Pinkham Jr., 30; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Gilmor T. Sofa, 39; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order and harassment.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Teffery T. Karben, 24; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Homar I. Garcia, 47; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

James E. Murcar, 67; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Jonah B. Twomoons, 22; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Taylor L. Wallace, 24; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Chaz M. Deleon, 31; $2,945.50 fine, 150 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tyler J. Keiper, 33; $990.50 fine, 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Nebtali, 27; $532.41 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Antony Nsigiyende, 39; $1,645.50 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.