Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel W. Mwanthi and Caroline R. Kageche, both of Spokane.

Daniel H. Freedman and Leah M. Kimball, both of Spokane Valley.

Sterling R. Clinedinst and Alexandrea D. Tipton, both of Deer Park.

Quinn C. Cochrane and Hannah E. Stuart, both of Spokane.

Gavin E. Elliott, of Spokane and Katelyn E. Lietz, of Cheney.

Curtis L. Mannon and Sausha K. Nutting, both of Hayden, Idaho.

Anden Isak and Merlyn Poch, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cassie Brantingham v. American Medical Response Northwest Inc., complaint

American Family Insurance Company v. Gary Riggs, complaint.

E.R. v. Central Valley School District, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cressy, Brandy K. and Timothy E.

Manly, Carolyn E. and Manly, Danny J.

Standish, Kori L. and Alexis L.

Muenchow, Brooke E. and Brett A.

Hessler, Catherine M. and Rocky S.

Craven, Kailey C. and Nathan C.W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Dominic Hays, 20; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ethan M. Beardsley, 19; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Rogerina E. Sutherland, 42; 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Christopher M. Gibbs, 49; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to delivery of fentanyl and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dylan Dodd, 31; $700 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Ronald L. Trammell, 43; $229.98 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree theft.

Lance Sinka, 49; $2,056.32 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Aaron P. Kaemuongmul, 48; $7,160.08 restitution, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree malicious mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Shayna E. Greiss, Spokane; debts of $277,924.

Caleb E. Ingersoll, Spokane; debts not listed.

Cody J. Kane and Brieanna L. Kane, Spokane; debts of $147,928.

John W. Wilson, Spokane; debts of $316,648.

Melinda R. Frost, Spokane Valley; debts of $327,201.

Jeri J. Ferreira, Chewelah; debts of $14,432.

Jordan A. Pavlovich, Colville; debts of $124,292.

Eduard Shanin, Spokane; debts of $54,937.

Michael R. Hyuatt and Ashly S. Hyatt, Spokane; debts of $234,607.

Joseph L. Weant, Jr. and Sharon D. Weant, Chewelah; debts of $161,506.

Gregory S. Skoczen, Kettle Falls; debts of $121,160.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Blaine A. Bunch, 52; 89 days in jail with 89 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

David B. Anderson, 49; $480 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Samson T. Kabua, 31; $1,060 fine, nine days in jail with nine days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Phillip A. Hocking, 40; $1,060 fine, 179 days in jail with 179 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, harassment.

Steven W. Marshall, 34; $480 fine, 65 days in jail with 65 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jose O. Rodriguez, 37; $1,060 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Micah A. Springer, 21; $480 fine, six days in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Clifford J. Williams, 37; $1,060 fine, 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, harassment.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Justin D. Wilson, 51; $2,008.10 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Tyron D. Rucker, 24; $2,032.35 fine, eight days in jail converted to 80 hours community service and 60 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, reckless driving.