Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bruce A.R. Lowe and Ashley A. Tackett, both of Spokane.

Scott L. Blythe, of Spokane Valley and Kayla M. Aronhalt, of Spokane.

Joseph D. Guerrinha and Laura M. Brown, both of Spokane Valley.

Micheal T. Grillot and Tarah K. Grillot, both of Cheney.

Jeremy A.Q. Steinke and Jalee F.A. Cree Crowl, both of Spokane.

Kyle P. Murphy and Carrie S.L. Woerman, both of Spokane.

Josiah M. Dinatale and Oriana S. Stevens, both of Deer Park.

Jacoby J. Wieber and Aayiana J. Fuller, both of Cheney.

David R. Gailey, of Bremerton and Abigail B. Cade, of Elk.

Ethan R. Belcourt and Tatyana N. Oskalenko, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary E. Alexander and Sara D. Boren, both of Spokane.

Jason G. Cross and Mavis C. Dahl, both of Spokane.

Cortney R. Miller and Kailey J. Kapon, both of Spokane.

Daniel S. Orosco and Amairany Y. Ruiz Arteaga, both of Post Falls, Idaho.

Connor D. Thompson and Paige H. Caton, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Perrine Chelan LLC et al. v. Katherine Weiss, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Tehra Hanon, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC, et al. v. Jacqueline D. Sanger, restitution of premises.

Riverwalk Point I LLC v. James Bowens III, restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms South v. Brittany N. Bryant, restitution of premises.

Wilbur and Cook Affordable Portfolio LLP, et al. v. Daphne Tyus, restitution of premises.

Marc Ellis v. Gerald T. Peterson, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Michael R. Zellmer, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Carl Green, restitution of premises.

Palouse Trails LLC v. Tuutau T. Fanene, et al., restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Lacie Shuffield, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Nicole Stensgar, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Amir Nurideen, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane-Blake LLC v. Jose Cortes, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Luston Binejal, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jacob Brown, et al., restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms South v. Robin Swanson, restitution of premises.

H2M2 Properties LLC v. Lori Moffatt, restitution of premises.

Adams Estates LLC v. Matthews Conners, et al., restitution of premises.

The Estate of Steven A. Dobler, et al. v. CT R. Sears, et al., money claimed owed.

City of Spokane Office of the Public Defender v. Honorable Gloria Ochoa-Bruck, writ of review.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wiltse, Alexandra D. and Taylor, Markus S.

Matheny Mercer, Melissa and Mercer, Joshua

Barcellos, Ronni L. and Lawrence A. Jr.

Parrish, Risa and Shaun P.

Opere, Alfred O. and Okeyo, Leila L.

Caires, Seth and Taylor C.

Scovel, Cecilia L. and Everett W.

Stansbury, Kes M. and Quintin R.

Belback, Elizabeth M. and Gregory A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Sean Haskins, 32; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after being found guilty of second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Michael A. Novak, 50; 68 months in prison, life on probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Judge Annette S. Plese

James D. Barber III, 21; nine months in jail with 200 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and second-degree burglary – domestic violence.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Francis P. O’Neill, 55; 4.5 months electronic home monitoring with 29 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while intoxicated.

Gabriel J. Archuletta, 34; 14 months in prison with 164 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Dorel Gabura, 19; $700 restitution, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving and failure to remain at the scene of an accident – unattended vehicle.

Holly A. Niethamer, 38; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Marisah A. Curtis, 24; $960 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Matthew W. Jackson, 39; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving and disorderly conduct.

Craig A. Landes, 33; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Charles Lautez, 63; $523 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Dustin Loeak, 32; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Jeremy B. Mundy, 41; four days in jail and 120 days electronic home monitoring, 48 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated

Patrick M. Njenga, 62; 61 days in jail, 36 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Brandon M. Long, 22; $593 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated and hit and run on an attended vehicle.

Darrel L. Miller, 57; 25 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, anti-harassment protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Karl M. Womack, 38; $1,163.10 fine, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.