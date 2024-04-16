Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Adrian A. Tovar Molletones and Beatriz Y. Yzarra Liendo, both of Spokane.

Thomas J.L. Johnson and Whitney L. Longie, both of Spokane.

Jared F. Rennert Thompson and Sara L. Hoikkala, both of Mead.

Donald B.M. Fuquay, of Varina, North Carolina, and Jorden J. Pasols, of Spokane Valley.

Gregory M. Jens and Karen J. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Cyrus J. Norisada and Daina N. Drew, both of Spokane.

Timothy D. Sexton and Jennifer L. Soriano Dajose, both of Spokane.

Steven J. Roberts and Jonathan P. Nanez, both of Spokane.

Paul R. Newbury and Jennifer L. Chapman, both of Spokane Valley.

Dakota Dubois and Alyssa Quist, both of Spokane.

Zachary J. Staley, of Fairchild AFB, and Abbygail M. Crossley, of Newman Lake.

Phillip M. Trujillo and Krystal L. Goad, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rockstar Real Estate LLC v. Stephanie Steinman, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Taelor Larue, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Kyleigh Edwards, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Darla Lander, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jerry Jerman, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Dekun Xu, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. John V. Inman, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Yelena McCormick, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Constance Fife, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Haylee Sinclair, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Thomas Estrada, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Gloria Hernandez, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Michelle Florin, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Krystle Everett, money claimed owed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Brenden T. Grimes, complaint.

Michael Bjorkman v. EXP Realty LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dakou, Nada and Kourma, Mouaffak

Boutain, Omari and Brandon

Hent, Anthony J. and Kerri L.

Beaulieu, Kirk A. and Bercier, Tarissa M.

McQuillin, Stephanie C. and James E.

Scartozzi, Robert V. and Collison, Jessica G.

Graham, Samantha E. and Jordon A.

Hebblethwaite, Westen W. and Taylor M.

Lebon, Maja D. and Adam C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Deron H. Olsen, 79; $800 restitution, 131 months in prison, life on probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation and first-degree rape of a child.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Corbin J. Hood, 31; 175 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Arrow M.J. Dempsey, 18; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Darcee M. Kapfer, 40; $1,814 restitution, 32 days in jail with 32 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Collin S. Vaughn, 39; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Breean Beggs

Jose L. Moreno, 31; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Anthony A. Donohew, 33; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Ayden J. Ellery, 18; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Jason L. Ford, 56; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of pedestrian and vehicular interference.

Nahashon Gachahi, 28; five days on a DOC work crew, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Glenn D. George, 40; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Yuriy Golub, 48; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Wade C. Kittle, 58; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Breayan M. Lane, 25; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of interfering by pedestrian traffic.

Janako T. Mote, 27; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Donna J. Ortiz, 43; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree building trespass and false statement.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Adam A. Sidiq, 24; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Shaeline M. Smith, 31; four days community service, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Jesse L. Sproul, 33; 23 days in jail, after being found guilty of harassment.

Collin S. Vaughn, 39; 57 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Anatoliy P. Vorobets, 33; 98 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Kristy A. Walsh, 58; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Michael T. Watt, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a police officer.