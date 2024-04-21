Work to watch for April 22

From staff reports

From staff reports

Below are road closures around the city and county ongoing this week.

Perry Street is closed between 29th and 30th Avenue, expected to open April 26.

Thorpe Road is closed between U.S. Route 195 and the railroad tunnel, expected to last until May 13.

Post Street Bridge is closed, with detours in place directing pedestrians and cyclists to travel across Monroe Street Bridge or through Riverfront Park.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph Street and Greene Street.

Ray Street is closed between Harston and 11th Avenue.

Second Avenue is closed between Freya and Thor Street and the westbound I-90 Exit 283B off-ramp towards the Thor/Freya interchange is closed.

Construction on Bigelow Gulch Road has closed the stretch from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road. The county is estimated to complete this project, which includes road widening and reconstruction, by Nov. 15. Detours are in place.

Euclid Road is closed from Hayford to Old Trails Road due to illegal dumping, expected to open March 29, 2025.

Frederick Avenue is closed from Havana Street to Upriver Drive and Spokane city limits due to permitted private contractor work, expected to complete May 24. Detours are in place.

Brooks Road is closed from Thorpe to McFarlane Road, with a detour in place using Espanola from Highway 2 to Medical Lake. The improvements to Brooks Road are expected to wrap up May 17.