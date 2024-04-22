Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kenneth R. Thiefault, of Spokane, and Heather M. McCoy, of Fruitland, Washington.

Maurice A. Knight and Sequoia S. Chatterley, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony J. Farnworth and Jennea M. Wilson, both of Airway Heights.

Noah M. Vue and Taylor R. Christensen, both of Spokane.

Jason D. Gravos and Olivia J. Powers, both of Mead.

Charles W. Ball, of Spokane, and Joie D. Zier, of Eastsound, Washington.

Waylon C. Gwiazda and Ashlee N. Bishop, both of Post Falls.

Quentin M. Slagowski and Darby A. Donohoe, both of Spokane.

Jesse A. Villarreal and Victoria L. Miller, both of Spokane.

Cameron W. Chapman and Kaitlyn M. Wiens, both of Spokane.

Daniel R. Robbins, of Spokane, and Gayle R. Huber, of Spokane Valley.

Alex D. Jakubek and Mikayla F. Juarez, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Jason J. Bolles, of Fort Drum, New York and Rachel E. Powell, of Post Falls.

Robert D. Helmstetter and Chelsea A. Brightwell, both of Spokane Valley.

Preston R. Lantzer and Helen K. Robinette, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Daneka Keith v. Anthere Dusabeyezu, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Robert Chartz, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Jared Rivera, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Justin Thompson, et al., restitution of premises.

David Watkins v. Boone Holm, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Atiqi, Ramasean J. and Kristine L.

Anderson, Brandon J. and Jennifer L.

Crider, Nickolas A. and Greenfield, Hayley M.

Phillips, Jodel L. and Samuel T.

France, Joshua and Hearn, Felicia

Jones, Martha G. and Raine Jones, Meadow W.

Greenfield, Christian J. and Brolin, Ronie J.R.

Bobst, Brandon J. and Amy R.

Papich, Tiffanie L. and Gregory J.

Eastep, Teddi E. and Gem

Lean, Richard A. and Davis, Johne T.

Noone, Kellie S. and Noone, Adam T.

Whitmarsh, Marelda M. and Dan J.

Legal separations granted

Dever, Terry and Patricia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael E. Spalding, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jaden L.W. Hosler, 23; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Austin Hunt, 33; 46 days in jail with 46 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Alexander C. Torrico, 52; $4,200 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

William L. Richardson, 66; $2,158.82 restitution, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Travis A. McMorran, 46; $2,930 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and residential burglary.

Christopher D. Davenport, 49; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to money laundering and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Josiah D. Lawrence, 39; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Abraham E. Holder, 24; $700 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Danny L. Hood, 60; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Blake A. Caddy, 35; $1,260.61 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Kayleen K.K. Farman, 22; $2,369.48 fine, eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, 24 months probation, hit and run on an unattended vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Samuel A. Ahart, 27; $1,103 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Warren A. Caldwell Jr., 28; $2,950 restitution, $523 fine, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Bradley A. Choate, 44; $1,103 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, harassment.

David M. Cioccio, 28; $1,103 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Dmitriy Shapovalov, 24; $1,103 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, harassment.