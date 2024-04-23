Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Coulter G. Cloninger and Bailey M. Babin, both of Spokane.

Gasty J. Laiso and Tablon E. Candle, both of Spokane.

Aaron W. Lowman and Barbara M. Kent, both of Anaconda, Montana.

Inderbir S. Gill and Kamaldeep Kaur, both of Spokane.

Scott R. Bumb, of Tucson, Arizona, and Abigail H.D. Iverson, of Spokane.

James E. Ferguson and Alexandra D. Wiltse, both of Spokane.

Serhii Snihurov and Alona Snihurova, both of Spokane.

Sandy C. Roistacher and Diane C. Crow, both of Spokane.

Manuel R. Hernandez and Caroline E. Cordek, both of Spokane Valley.

Cash D. Sampson and Vu Ngoc Oanh Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Bryan C. Reeser and Sammantha P. Young, both of Cheney.

Collin J. Barclay and Rebecca L. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander D. Kovak and Sarah A. Herington, both of Spokane.

Patrick W. Prior and Kendall R. Kelly, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Max and Brenda Newsom v. Karen Van Dyke, et al., complaint for damages and seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Naccarato, Angela M. and Aaron M.

Jones, Michael and Tracy

Calderon, John B. and Eunice

Jarvis, Andrea L. and James D.

Hutton, Thomas L. and Terri L.

Sabatino, Samantha J. and William

Miller, Tarin and Matthew J.

Bitz, Peter D. and Rachael S.

Garcia Hernandez, Monica and Ornelas, Jose D.

Semler, Douglas N. and Jeannie L.

Sams, Judith and Steven

Laksmana, Iva S. and Laflamme, Philippe M.

Blenz, Jennifer B. and Wheatley, James L.

Lutzenhiser, Carolyn J. and Morley, Alexander C.

Kidwell, Austin D. and Hernandez, Karina I.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Levi W. Corker, 33; $100 restitution, 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joseph T. Stone, 60; nine days in jail with nine days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joshua J. Johnson, 25; six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Tyson M. Rettkowski, 19; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jordan D. Knippling, 44; 120 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Johnathan J. Cheeney, 44; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Tiffany L. Coulston-Gonzalez, 32; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joshua M. Warren, 36; $200 restitution, three months in jail with 61 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shane A. Albrecht, 44; five days community service, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

James D. Barber, 21; 96 days in jail, after being found guilty of aiming or discharging a firearm, reckless driving and gross misdemeanor stalking.

Daniel M. Biladeau, 31; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing public use of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass.

Lance S. Blackman, 42; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Imari K. Blanchard, 31; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Brendan I. Calvert, 29; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Jessica M. Cross, 39; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Sylous L. Cruz, 20; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kenneth R. Heidecker, 51; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of theft.

Maxwell M. Lake, 30; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Travis A. McMorran, 46; 77 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ku Lung Lin, 28; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment and aiming or discharging a firearm.

Peter I. Reznikov, 27; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Tanya J. Ross, 50; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Christopher A.L. Rowe, 24; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Alan R. Senn, 52; 45 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Ethan J. Smith, 23; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Steven L. Tharaldson, 43; 28 days in jail, after being found guilty of sexually motivated indecent exposure.

Devon M. Walls, 24; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing public use of a controlled substance and knowing possession of a counterfeit substance.

Aaron D. Zigler, 34; 42 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.