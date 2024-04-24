Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian A. Kennedy and Trevor C. Itsu Iwata, both of Spokane.

Alexander E. Lowell and Alexandra A. Rutledge, both of Spokane Valley.

Creighton B. Morfitt and Payton B. Douglass, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Meyer and Cheyanne N. Webb, both of Spokane.

Aaron L. Watson and Amy J. Rains, both of Chattaroy.

Oni A.L. Mayer and Meifeng Chen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Espanola Partners LLC v. Abigale Kukuk-Bowden, et al., restitution of premises.

Walt Hefner Jr. v. Jacob J. Pauline, restitution of premises.

Lori Jacobsen, et al. v. Marcus Glasper, seeking quiet title.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Leslie Black, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Acacia Kirkland, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Lakeisha Willhelm, et al., restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Cassieopia A. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Michael S. McKee, restitution of premises.

East Valley Senior Housing LP v. Vicki Warner, et al., restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Alice Stroud, et al., restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Inc. v. Robert M. Dean, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Lakeesha Joyce, et al., restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Fabiola Florentino, et al., restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Michele J. Opstad, restitution of premises.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Tonya Degrood, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Suzanne Coulter, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Jessica M. Froehlich, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield LLC v. Nicholas Gartz Raskell, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Deborah Hargrave, et al., restitution of premises.

Brandon C. Hottell v. Mykola Tomchuk, et al., complaint for damages.

Samuel M. Reed v. Lucky Leaf LLC, et al., complaint for damages and jury demand.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Landes, Samantha R. and Evans, Keith M.

Markishtum, Rhonnalee R. and Steven

Damerville, Christina M. and Steven R.

Mandy, Jaqulaine F. and Pedersen, Andrew G.

Hughes, Shane D. and Katelyn

Milenkovic, Jasmine L. and Ong, Christopher A.

Adams, Mason K. and Taylor N.

Willis, Eric and Grimmett, Kelly

Harris, Lowell C. III and Danelle M.

O’Connor, Erin M. and Aaron M.

Matte, Jennessy T. and Todd, Aurionne N.

Tarr, Treven A.E. and Sadie L.

Jones, Matthew R. and Rigby, Trea N.

Alcantara, Ramon A. and Kuloloio-Alcantara, Chante

Norisada, Sarah C. and Van Vlaenderen, Mark A.

Opatz, Skylar O. and Ari I.

Killian, Sarah L. and Flake, Johnathan M.

Harper, Amber M. and Rashad K.

Waitt, Sandra J. and Patrick W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joseph R. Mascarenas, 35; $10,536 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft.

Duane A. Wiles, 42; 71 days in jail with 71 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Marckus T. Beattiger, 44; $1,000 restitution, 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Isaac A. Jolley, 27; 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and third-degree theft – domestic violence.

Rashad K. Harper, 42; 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Kyle J. Good, 31; 53 days in jail with 53 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Ashley A. Taylor, 37; $30,749.61 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Zakkary K. Deboer, 34; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Michael R. Majestic, 42; 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 36.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Duane M. Cope, 36; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Corey S. Hall-Cottrell, 30; 18 months in jail with 250 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, criminal mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and violation of order.

Richard L. Passmore, 43; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Dane R. Humes, 52; 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Solomon A. Reyes-Johnson, 25; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kenneth N. Meeks, 41; $20,311.25 restitution, 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Scott C. Davis, 32; 100 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kayleen K.K. Farman, 22; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Andren C. McLean, 40; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Joshua A. Mehojah, 33; two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jacob A. Tegge, 40; nine days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

David W. Thompson, 24; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Drew E. Tucker, 38; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Isley Worthy, 49; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Kelsey A. Zosel, 34; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.