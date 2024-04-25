Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gregory J. Stoltz, of Post Falls, and Valerie L. Marvin, of Spokane Valley.

Travis D. Francisco and Mariah A.M. Keasler, both of Loon Lake.

Jacob V. McLean and Tahnee M. Kruger, both of Spokane.

Dakota M. Black and Catherine E. Holm, both of Vancouver.

Liam E. McGovern and Darla M. McGovern, both of Deer Park.

Connor R. Glenn and Abigail E. Lambert, both of Spokane.

Marc J. Bledsoe and Racheal L. Steffen, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

M405 LLC v. James B. Vargas, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Kevin B. Hettinger, restitution of premises.

Tom Crouch v. Nicholes Whitney, et al., restitution of premises.

Property Solutions Northwest LLC v. Robert Gavette, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Trina L. West, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Theresa M. Lockhoff, money claimed owed.

Jeremy Kane v. Nelab Haidari, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Victory Transportation LLC v. Roma Inc., et al., complaint for declaratory judgment and injunction.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Simmons, Courtney J. and Wood, Joshua N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ian P. Croucher, 31; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Janet R. Dinatale, 61; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 24; nine days in jail with nine days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Jeremy Chavez, 37; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statement, alternation or forgery of certificate of title.

Aysha L. Simmons, 21; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Alicia M. Arnold, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Michael R. Majestic, 42; 50.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 50.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while intoxicated.

Drew D. Campbell, 34; two months in jail with 34 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Benjamin D. Foye, 36; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

David W. Thompson, 24; $700 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Marcus J. Maupin, 27; $24,699.07 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving while intoxicated and failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William R. Dane, 54; 62 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape – domestic violence, second-degree assault – domestic violence with sexual motivation and harassment – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Zachary M. Phillips, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Joshua J. Reed, 39; 93 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Jerry L. Runck, 52; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Christopher J. Schatz, 41; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Paul S. Spearchief, 41; 354 days in jail, after being found guilty of three counts of knowing public use of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.