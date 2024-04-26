On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Wurth 400 (qualifying) FS1
Noon: AMA Supercross Philadelphia NBC
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Florida at Arkansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
1:05 p.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets Fox 28
3 p.m.: Houston at Colorado or N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee MLB
6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Orlando TNT
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at New Orleans TNT
3 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC
Combat sports
4:15 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez ESPN
Football, college
3 p.m.: Washington State Crimson and Gray Game Pac-12
Golf
9:45 a.m: PGA: Zurich Classic Golf
10 a.m.: LIV: Adelaide WGN
11:45 a.m.: Senior: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA: L.A. Championship Golf
7:30 p.m.: World: Handa Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
11 a.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders TBS
2 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay TBS
5 p.m.: Boston at Toronto TBS
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas TBS
Rugby, MLR
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami CBS
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: EPL: Luton Town at Wolverhampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Everton NBC
10:45 a.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin Fox 28
3 p.m.: USL League One: Spokane at Richmond SWX / ESPN+
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at D.C. AppleTV
7 p.m.: USL Championship: Loudoun at Sacramento Fox 28
Softball, college
8 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Football, college
2:30 p.m.: Crimson and Gray Game 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: NFL draft (rounds 4-7) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change