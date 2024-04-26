The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Wurth 400 (qualifying) FS1

Noon: AMA Supercross Philadelphia NBC

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Florida at Arkansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

1:05 p.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets Fox 28

3 p.m.: Houston at Colorado or N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee MLB

6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Orlando TNT

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at New Orleans TNT

3 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC

Combat sports

4:15 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez ESPN

Football, college

3 p.m.: Washington State Crimson and Gray Game Pac-12

Golf

9:45 a.m: PGA: Zurich Classic Golf

10 a.m.: LIV: Adelaide WGN

11:45 a.m.: Senior: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: L.A. Championship Golf

7:30 p.m.: World: Handa Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

11 a.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders TBS

2 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay TBS

5 p.m.: Boston at Toronto TBS

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas TBS

Rugby, MLR

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami CBS

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: EPL: Luton Town at Wolverhampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Everton NBC

10:45 a.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin Fox 28

3 p.m.: USL League One: Spokane at Richmond SWX / ESPN+

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at D.C. AppleTV

7 p.m.: USL Championship: Loudoun at Sacramento Fox 28

Softball, college

8 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Football, college

2:30 p.m.: Crimson and Gray Game 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: NFL draft (rounds 4-7) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change