Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexander A. Young, of Spokane and Hayley S. Ruelas, of San Diego, California.

Benjamin J. Stewart and Ashley A. Lewan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Ryan Corigliano, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Anna Wardian, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Colton Lee, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Dylan Wiltse, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Njogu Gikaru, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Elijah Reems, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Kevin Deem, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Nathan Samuels, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Venacia Atoigue, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Natasha Allen, restitution of premises.

William J. Bryan v. Georgia L. Goff, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Latah Ridge LLC v. Henry A. Pierce, seeking quiet title.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al. v. Lyteah Spottedeagle, complaint.

Lindsay Gregory v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Aguilera, George and Amanda L.

Lennon, Jennifer and Odekirk, Jacob

Jamison, Robert T. and Kathleen M.

Miriri, Robert and Wamiti, Ann

Hutchinson, Rosalie and Sells, Duanne

Landerholm, Kristopher R. and Vennessa R.

Ruiz, Krystal L. and Raul R.

Leavell, John W. and Kimberly L.

Weddle, Emma L. and Kody A.

Gardner, Ian G. and Breanna M.

Bowers, Margaret and Bakken, Luke

Oberlander, Keaton E. and Kaycea L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Anthony D. Ramil, 34; 50 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and residential burglary – domestic violence.

Nathanael J. Fleishman, 30; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

James W. Jennings, 33; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence, first-degree theft, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Skilah J. Peterson, 22; 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Ryan M. Dambra, 40; 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Candace S. Steinebach, 25; 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Allen K. York, 37; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Jamie L. Boyd, 48; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Hunter B. McBride, 27; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Bryden D. Aitken, 21; $389.50 restitution, 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Christy L. Price, 39; $684.02 restitution, 364 days in jail with 364 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Ayana Fletcher, 26; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Casey T. Davis, 56; 33 months in prison, 27 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree rape.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Connie L. Hansen, Spokane; debts of $282,695.

Vanessa A. Madoll, Royal City; debts of $54,134.

Chad E. and Tracy W. Lindsey, Medical Lake; debts of $356,969.

Danielle A. Hirsch, Otis Orchards; debts of $23,756.

Robert W. and Susan C. Weber, Green Acres; debts of $371,699.

Brandon L. Hartley, Cheney; debts of $54,866.

Donald E. and Sheila G. Dyer, Waverly; debts of $385,411.

Scott B. and Stacie M. Kirby, Spokane; debts of $593,224.

Bethany G. Jones, Spokane; debts of $121,929.

Rees Chlarson, Moses Lake; debts of $850.255.

Jessica K. Horton, Spokane Valley; debts of $271,969.

Brandon J. Shrofe, Deer Park; debts of $45,848.

Teresa M. Stout, Spokane; debts of $321,661.

Gregory R. Peterson, Spokane; debts of $460,555.

Kyle D. Overmyer, Spokane; debts of $73,170.

Jessica L. Rieken, Spokane Valley; debts of $51,410.

Vickie L. Bernard, Spokane; debts of $23,680.

Timothy L. Ward, Spokane; debts not listed.

Kerri L. Donner, Moses Lake; debts of $18,698.

Amy M. and Michael C. Banik, Spokane Valley; debts of $432,178.

Jerry and Christine White, Moses Lake; debts of $98,398.

Alvis L. Davidson, Latah; debts not listed.

David W. Honey, Ephrata; debts of $17,919.

Wayne T. and Patricia A. Scott, Spokane; debts of $427,980.

Wage-earner petitions

Erika J. and Karina N. Marquardt, Elk; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony M. Jimenez, 31; 94 days in jail, after pleading guilty to five counts of protection order violation.

Anastasia M. Kreger, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Alfonzo Ramirez, 27; $1,553.83 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Jordan A. Sotin, 32; $1,585.50 fine, four days in jail converted to 24 hours community service, 18 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Cameron R. Watkins, 36; $1,374.72 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Taresa L.D. Nephew, 48; $5,978.83 fine, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jose A. Barela, 51; $1,039.70 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Ryan D. Barrington, 48; $1,381.20 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Brice K. Cashen, 29; $1,696.27 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Thomas S. Cook, 26; $1,293.08 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.