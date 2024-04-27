Conor Lincoln and Mike Kelly: Why a climate change group went to the Republican State Convention

By Conor Lincoln and Mike Kelly

Last week, a group of volunteers concerned about climate change traveled to what at first glance might seem an unlikely venue: the Republican State Convention in Spokane. Our group, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, believes that we need a broad range of perspectives to craft policies to address climate change, so we went to Spokane to listen and to engage with conservative voices underrepresented in environmental policy spaces.

We set up a table in the exhibit hall and had over 50 conversations with Republican elected officials and delegates over the course of the convention. We intended our bold banner, “Meet the climate group that’s cool with nuclear,” to pull in conservatives – and it did. Our main policy proposal that we call “carbon cashback” would put a rising price on carbon emissions and rebate all the proceeds directly to American families on a per capita basis, protecting consumers and promoting choice. We believe this would send a strong market signal to shift away from carbon-intensive fuel sources and favor carbon-free sources (including nuclear power), while mitigating the costs for average American families with the monthly cashback rebate.

Sure, we heard some skepticism but faced no outright antagonism – people were polite and often curious to understand our view of the problem, and of course share their own opinions. We also were happy to see the group Braver Angels had a booth – like us, they encourage conversations across the political divide.

CCL believes the science should not be political or debatable, but policy responses are both debatable and political. We believe many conservatives want the Republican party to come to the table with policies that promote clean domestic energy and stimulate the economy. A Pew Research Center survey shows younger Republicans (aged 18 to 39) think the U.S. should focus on developing alternative energy sources and the federal government is “doing too little” to reduce the effects of climate change. And of course many conservatives care deeply about both environmental stewardship and safeguarding our economy.

Compromise is essential to solving some of the most challenging problems of our time, and we need more conservative voices at the table as we consider our energy future. The more we can listen to each other, and work together, the more we can get things done.

Conor Lincoln, of Yakima, is a student at Western Washington University and a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Mike Kelly, of Bainbridge Island, is Washington state co-coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Learn more at cclwa.org.