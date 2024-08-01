Cameron Davis returns from devastating knee injury ready to make impact for UW

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Cameron Davis has been waiting a year for this.

The sixth-year running back missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in fall camp on Aug. 22. He was forced to watch from the sideline as the Huskies embarked on one of the greatest seasons in recent memory, beating Oregon twice, winning the final Pac-12 championship, the Sugar Bowl and playing in the national championship game.

Now, he’s finally back on the field.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve hit anybody,” said Davis, a 6-foot, 214-pound running back. “Really just excited to see how my strength and my speed translate onto the field, because it’s been a whole year of being locked in the weight room, in the training room, so I feel like you’re going to see a more refined version of me.”

Davis and the Huskies returned to Husky Stadium on Thursday morning for their second practice of the spring. Washington again focused on individual drills, but did some limited 11-on-11 work with no tackling.

For context, NCAA Division I guidelines state preseasons must include a seven-day acclimatization period. Players are only allowed to wear helmets and spider pads. They’re allowed to wear shoulder pads starting on the third day – Friday – and then full pads starting on the sixth day. Programs are only allowed eight on-field practices in full pads, and cannot have full-contact tackling unless the players are in full pads.

For Davis, simply being back on the field no matter how much protective gear he’s wearing is a blessing. The Upland, California, native’s 2023 season was cut short by an injury to his patellar tendon. It’s one of the most difficult injuries to recover from for a football player.

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz tore his patellar tendon on Oct. 12, 2014. He didn’t return to the field until November 2016, retiring two years later. New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo suffered the same injury during the same season as Cruz. He played one more season before hanging up his cleats and joining Bill Belichick’s coaching staff, where he rose to become the Patriots new coach this past offseason.

Most recently, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back J.C. Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon during Week 7 of the 2022 season against the Seahawks. He was traded to the Patriots during the 2023 season but was waived on March 1. Davis called the recovery process “grueling.”

There have been some success stories. Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham tore his patellar tendon during his first season in Seattle. He went on to play seven more seasons and earned two more Pro Bowl appearances. Cornerback Morris Claiborne also recovered from his patellar tendon rupture to appear in 51 more games.

“I have to build up strength again in my quad and the knee itself, but it’s been pretty smooth,” Davis said. “We have a great training staff, great strength coaches and I feel like they’ve done a great job with the attention to details and just making sure I’m ready for the season.”

Davis’ injury was more devastating because of the timing. He’d been a major contributor during the 2022 season, racking up 522 yards and team-best 13 rushing touchdowns complimenting Wayne Taulapapa. He’d just missed UW’s 27-20 Alamo Bowl win against Texas because of a concussion.

He was in line to compete for the starting job with Dillon Johnson in 2023 with the Huskies poised for a big season. Instead, Davis was stuck in the training room as Johnson played a major role in guiding the Huskies to a 14-win season and a berth in the College Football Playoff championship game.

“I feel like last year put a chip on my shoulder, made me hungrier than ever,” Davis said. “I tried to take all the positives I could out of it, and not try to dwell on the negatives. I’m just ready to go into the season and I’m excited to finally get started.”

A lot’s changed since Davis most recently took the field for Washington. There’s a new coaching staff in town, one that brought its own players north from Tucson, Arizona.

Running backs coach Scottie Graham arguably had more success recruiting his position group to Washington than any other former Arizona assistant. He brought junior Jonah Coleman, a 2023 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, four-star freshman tailback Jordan Washington and underrated freshman Adam Mohammed, who shined during spring practices while Davis was still limited because of his recovery.

But Davis will get his opportunities. Graham said it’s not feasible in modern college football for one player to take around 30 carries in one game the way a player like Myles Gaskin did during the 2018 season for Washington.

The Wildcats had three players carry the ball at least 70 times in 2023, and Coleman was simply the one who took the most advantage of his opportunities, Graham said. Those chances to impress aren’t only when a player has the ball in their hands.

Graham said picking up blitzes in pass protection is a must to even see the field as a running back in coach Jedd Fisch’s offense. Davis, who’s had three position coaches in six seasons at UW, praised Graham’s coaching and said the new running backs assistant has instilled a “top-tier standard” for the group.

“The biggest thing is no excuses,” Davis said. “For a running back, it’s on us to make the first guy miss. And as far as ball security, running the ball, picking up blitzes – that’s in our job description. The standard is to be as good as you can.”

Graham was similarly complementary of Davis’ veteran leadership, work ethic, intelligence and unselfishness.

The assistant coach said Davis had fit right into the rest of the group, and credited Davis and Coleman for creating good chemistry and competition which has impacted the rest of the group.

“We are very lucky to have him,” Graham said.