Geno Smith sits out Seahawks practice again, will have tests done

RENTON, Wash. – When quarterback Geno Smith sat out a walk-through Wednesday after the team had held two full-pads and full-contact practices on Monday and Tuesday, it didn’t seem like much to worry about.

A day later, there may be at least some reason for concern about the status of the 33-year-old Smith, who is entrenched as the team’s starter.

Smith sat out Thursday’s full-pads practice at the VMAC in Renton with apparent knee and hip injuries suffered in practice on Tuesday. After Thursday’s practice, first-year coach Mike Macdonald said Smith will get some tests done to determine the extent of the issues.

“He’s working through a couple things from the other day,” Macdonald said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’ll get some imaging tonight and we’ll see.”

When asked what tests Smith would have, Macdonald said he’d keep that private for now.

A team spokesman said Wednesday that Smith was sitting out practice while having some work done on his knee and hip.

Macdonald confirmed that the injuries happened on Tuesday.

“Got banged up a little bit on Tuesday,” Macdonald said.

Asked if Smith could be back for Friday’s 1 p.m. practice at the VMAC, Macdonald said, “I don’t know about that, but we’ll just see what comes out of it when he goes and sees the doc.”

Smith made a brief appearance at practice Thursday, walking onto the field about 25 minutes into the workout and talking with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and then watching for a while from the sidelines. But about 20 minutes later, Smith walked back into the locker room and was not seen again.

Smith was not on the field at all on Wednesday for a walk-through practice. Macdonald did not talk to reporters on Wednesday, so there were no additional details on his status until Thursday.

Smith did not appear to miss any snaps during Tuesday’s practice.

But late in practice he was hit while stepping up to make a pass in traffic and knocked to the ground. Smith got up and appeared to flex his leg some and walk around for a few seconds limping. But he appeared to walk off whatever injury he was feeling at that time and continued to practice.

Smith has started all but two games at quarterback for the Seahawks since taking over when Russell Wilson was traded to Denver.

Both games he missed came late last season when he suffered a groin injury in practice.

Smith also suffered knee and ankle injuries when he was tackled from behind during an October game against the Giants in New York and missed some snaps in that game before returning. Both times he was replaced by Drew Lock, who signed with the Giants in March as a free agent.

With Smith sidelined Thursday, Sam Howell ran the first-team offense while P.J. Walker ran the backups.

Those are the only other two quarterbacks on the team’s roster.

Howell was acquired in a trade with Washington in March after starting all 17 games in 2023 for the Commanders, leading the NFL in attempts (612) and interceptions (21).

Walker, who has nine NFL starts, including two last year for Cleveland, signed in June.

Smith had his contract reworked in February, a move that essentially assured his status as the starter for this season, converting a $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus (which gave him the money immediately).

His $12.7 million salary for the 2024 season is also guaranteed.