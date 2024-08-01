The Dirt: T-Mobile adding Latah Valley antennas

In the heart of Latah Valley, telecommunications company T-Mobile is planning to build six antennas on top of a city of Spokane-owned water tower.

According to a building permit application submitted by the cell provider on Wednesday, the project is estimated to cost $75,000 and include improvement to the city’s equipment at the location. Work at the site, including the addition of cell antennas, will not change the height of the water tower, the application said.

At 5717 S. Parkridge Blvd., the city property is adjacent to Eagle Ridge Whispering Pines Park. The tall, white water tower is a noticeable figure in the area as it sits atop a ridge overlooking the valley.

According to the application, the project to add T-Mobile infrastructure is meant to improve wireless cellphone services in the area.

Coffee shop on Division

BRU Coffee House, at the corner of Division Street and Westview Avenue, was scheduled to open on Saturday, according to a news from owner Sigrid Houske.

Located at 9803 N. Division St., the little coffee shop is located on a property that’s owned by the estate of the late Harlan Douglass.

Construction of the 470-square-foot building, which was designed to look like a grain silo, and site improvements costed an estimated $450,000, according to a permit application submitted to Spokane County by Houske.

CdA tea shop reopening

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Coeur d’Alene will reopen later this month under new ownership.

Located at 2061 N. Main St., owners Anne and Tony Kleimann will host grand reopening events that last during regular store hours from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, according to a company news release.

Part of the national company, The Spice & Tea Exchange, the owners were first introduced to the chain at company Arizona locations in Scottsdale and Sedona. It has 95 locations across the nation, including in Port Townsend and Poulsbo in Washington and Portland.

“As a registered dietitian, I’ve had the opportunity to get really creative with patients who have dietary restrictions,” Anne Kleimann said in a statement. “That’s what Tony and I look forward to work with The Spice & Tea Exchange, sharing fresh, high quality and thoughtful products that help make our guests more creative and joyful cooks.”

The Coeur d’Alene location has been open for about five years under its previous owners, according to the release.

The opening events will feature a mocktail happy hour on Aug. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. with appetizers and a gift basket giveaway. Through opening weekend, the business will offer free tea and food samples, special promotions and free products for the first 10 guests each day.