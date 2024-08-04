50 years ago in Expo history: The fair proved to be a ripe spot for the cherished past-time of people-watching

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A Spokesman-Review writer spent a day pursuing an under-appreciated Expo ’74 pastime: people watching.

“An old woman, dressed in black shorts and blouse, walked hand-in-hand with her husband,” he wrote. “Her forehead sweaty, her legs wrinkled, she pointed skyward, urging her husband to study the clock tower. Beyond the old woman, on a grassy slope near the river, a 5-year-old boy giggled as he threw chunks of bread to seven hungry ducks, bobbing in the water. Across the site toward the midway, the mirthful shrieking of children was heard coming from the children’s theater.”

Meanwhile, another S-R columnist wrote about his experiences while wandering through the fair on a hot summer day.

“Stopping at an eatery he made the mistake of purchasing an ice cream cone,” he said, referring to himself. “The cone’s contents couldn’t compete with the heat.”

From 100 years ago: Two Spokane Valley pastors condemned the dance hall at Dishman as “immoral, lawless and demoralizing.” They declared that it promoted “flagrant desecration of the Sabbath.”

They asked the county commissioners to issue no more licenses for dance halls in the vicinity of Dishman.

The dispute also revealed a clear rivalry between the valley towns of Dishman and Opportunity.

“Opportunity will do anything to knock Dishman,” said A.T. Dishman, operator of the dance hall in his namesake town. “They were glad to see my building burn down out there recently.”