Cool critters: Snake in the grass, with a twist

By Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

Guess which snake species you’re most likely to encounter in the Inland Northwest? Hint: It’s not the western rattlesnake. Not even close.

Chances are, you called it a “garden snake” when you were a child, a reflection of how frequently these slithery reptiles turn up in gardens and grassy lawns. But as it turns out, the garter snake is just as happy living in forests, fields, marshes and near bodies of water as it is in our backyards and neighborhood parks.

No matter where you live in our region, a garter snake likely lives nearby.

“It’s definitely the most widespread snake species in the state of Washington,” said Scott Fitkin, district wildlife biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “I’ve even seen them at higher elevations – almost as high as 6,000 feet.”

Granted, you might not want to see a garter snake face to scaly face, but keep in mind that they are relatively small, harmless to humans and they do good things in gardens. They even form friendships, similar to orca whales and elephants.

Three garter snake subspecies live in Washington: the common garter, northwestern and terrestrial. Not surprisingly, the one you’re most likely to run into is, well, the common garter snake, Fitkin said.

Scientifically known as Thamnophis sirtalis, it typically measures 1-2 feet in length, with females being longer than males. Three thin, yellow or cream-colored stripes run down the length of its slender body against a dark, intricately patterned background. It also has a red fork-tipped tongue that looks dipped in black ink on the ends.

Although it may be creepy to see a garter snake flicking its tongue, the reptile is not trying to nip or sting you, as some people believe. Instead, they’re using their tongues to “smell,” by collecting chemicals from the nearby area to detect predators, prey and potential mates, according to studies going back to the 1970s.

The slippery truth is, “although little appreciated, these are beautiful snakes,” said Fitkin, adding that snakes in general are among the most misunderstood of all animals. Of the dozen or so snake species found in Washington, only the western rattlesnake is dangerous to humans.

“Like most snakes, the garter snake is harmless and beneficial,” he said.

During summer’s hotter days, the common garter snake escapes the heat beneath brush piles, leaves, logs and rocks. They also climb trees and swim in water. And yes, they slither through grass, where it’s cooler and helps shield them from predators such as hawks, owls and raccoons.

And talk about friends with benefits. Because they eat slugs and insect pests such as earwigs, they are considered a gardener’s friend, according to the Washington State University Extension’s Master Gardener Program.

You may be surprised to learn that these cold-blooded reptiles appear to have warm hearts.

Garter snakes congregate socially and have “friends” they spend time with, scientists concluded in an extensive field study published in the February journal Behavioral Ecology.

Rather than being cold and solitary, researchers observed them being part of a social network, and that they seem to be in better physical condition compared to loner snakes.

The study’s findings are “important for changing perceptions among the scientific community and the public as a whole,” authors concluded.

Should you encounter a garter snake, keep in mind that it’s likely as startled as you are, Fitkin of the WDFW said.

“They either flee or go still and try not to be seen,” he said.

So, let’s say you’re about to refer to some schmuck as being a snake in the grass. Perhaps another expression is more accurate.

After all, garter snakes may slither through grass, but they fear people.

What’s more, they’re drawn to friendships – much like orcas, elephants and human beings.