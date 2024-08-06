Jets punter Thomas Morstead is using his platform – and his leg – to raise money for Team Gleason

By Luke Johnson Tribune News Service

If New York Jets’ punter Thomas Morstead performs as well as he did last year, he will be donating quite a bit of money to Steve Gleason’s Team Gleason foundation in 2024 — and if that happens, he ought to bring plenty of attention to it as well.

Morstead, the former New Orleans Saints punter, announced Tuesday that he is dedicating his season to Gleason and will donate $1,000 to Team Gleason for every punt that he lands inside the opponent’s 20-yard line this season, with a minimum pledge of $10,000. In 2023, Morstead finished with a career-best 36 punts inside the 20.

Gleason and Morstead are former teammates, and they have remained close since Gleason’s ALS diagnosis in 2011. Morstead is naming his campaign “Punt for ALS” a joking homage to Gleason’s “never punt” motto.

“Steve has given so much of himself to others throughout his life, and it felt like the right time to give back to him by raising awareness for the incredible work he is doing through his non-profit, Team Gleason Foundation,” Morstead said in a statement. “I’m honored and excited to dedicate my 16th season in the NFL to Steve and his foundation.”

Morstead is encouraging his NFL peers and fans of the game to support the cause, and he has plans on incentivizing those who donate to Team Gleason, by giving away game-worn memorabilia from himself and other players. Morstead and Team Gleason will announce the incentives prior to each game from their Instagram accounts — @thomasmorstead and @teamgleason.

Every Punt for ALS donor will also be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

“Your donation to Team Gleason empowers the lives of those living with ALS, providing essential support and resources,” Morstead said. “Make your donation today to make a lasting impact on countless families affected by this devastating disease.”