Tim Walz resigns as chair of Democratic governors group

By Tyler Pager Washington Post

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz resigned from his post as chair of the Democratic Governors Association on Tuesday after Vice President Kamala Harris selected him to be her running mate.

Once Walz became a candidate for federal office, he was no longer allowed to chair the organization, according to its bylaws. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, the vice chair, will replace Walz in the top slot of the group that seeks to elect more Democratic governors nationally. Walz plans to continue to serve as Minnesota’s governor as he seeks higher office.

“Having the DGA Chair become the VP candidate is a BIG DEAL and a thing to celebrate!” Meghan Meehan-Draper, the organization’s executive director, wrote to the DGA staff on Tuesday. “His team (Gov. Walz) called me this morning to say, ‘We want you to know how important the DGA is to the governor and to our whole team.’”

Harris’s decision to elevate Walz is the latest step in his remarkable rise from high school social studies teacher to the Democratic presidential ticket. On Tuesday, Harris and Walz campaigned together for the first time in Philadelphia, where a jubilant crowd celebrated the new ticket.

“Tim Walz was the kind of teacher and mentor that every child in America dreams of having and that every kid deserves,” Harris said. “The kind of coach - because he’s the kind of person - who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big. And that’s the kind of vice president he will be. And that’s the kind of vice president America deserves.”

As chair of the DGA, Walz helped raise record-breaking sums of money, with the organization reporting more than $61 million from January to June. He also helped organize a call with Democratic governors and President Biden after his politically disastrous debate. That call led to an in-person meeting at the White House where several governors asked the president tough questions about his campaign’s path forward. Biden’s decision last month to exit the race paved the way for Harris and Walz to take over the Democratic ticket.

Kelly is serving her second term as governor of Kansas, one of the few Democratic leaders of a reliably conservative state.

“I want to thank Governor Tim Walz for his leadership and partnership over this last year, helping to steer the ship to success – including breaking fundraising records and putting Democratic candidates for governor in the best position to be competitive in tough races this year,” Kelly said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to ensure success of the Harris-Walz ticket this November.”

There are 11 gubernatorial elections in November, with North Carolina and New Hampshire seen as the only toss-up races. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is term-limited, and New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu (R) announced last year that he would not run for reelection.

“By focusing on the issues that matter most to Kansans, Governor Kelly has shown what effective leadership looks like, and has been a huge asset to the DGA in her role as Vice Chair these last two years,” Meehan-Draper said in a statement. “Governor Kelly knows what it takes to win tough races in some of the most challenging environments, and we are grateful to have her leadership and guidance at the helm of the DGA.”