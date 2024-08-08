‘NCIS’ actor Gabriel Olds accused of luring, sexually assaulting at least 3 women

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Actor Gabriel Olds, who has appeared on television shows including “Six Feet Under” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” used his Hollywood success and status as an Ivy League alumnus to entrap and sexually assault women he met on dating apps, according to authorities.

Olds, also known for portraying Pat Robertson in the Oscar-winning film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” was arrested Wednesday and booked on seven felony counts of sexual assault, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities launched their investigation into Olds, a New York native and Yale graduate, on Jan. 19, 2023, after a 41-year-old woman came forward, telling officers he raped her at her home in Los Angeles. She was followed by two more alleged victims, who both made similar claims about their encounters with the 52-year-old actor.

Police noted two more women also reported Olds for “lesser violent sexual conduct.”

The incidents date back to 2013, according to the press release.

“We heard the same story again and again,” Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor, said.

“Mr. Olds started off charming but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes,” he continued. “Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Due to Olds’ travel as an actor, detectives suspect there could be additional victims nationwide who have not yet come forward. They’ve asked anyone with information in the case to contact authorities.