WSU adds neutral-site games against Iowa, Boise State to nonconference schedule

PULLMAN – The schedule for Washington State’s next men’s basketball season is starting to come together.

A few days after the Cougars received their West Coast Conference schedule, they finalized on Thursday neutral-site games against Iowa and Boise State.

WSU plays Iowa on Nov. 15 in Moline, Illinois, as part of the Quad Cities Hoops Showdown, and Boise State at Boise’s Idaho Central Arena on Dec. 7.

Those are two of the known nonconference games for WSU, which has only played Iowa once in program history, a 74-66 loss in 1963.

The Cougars took down Boise State 66-61 last season in Spokane.

Washington State and Boise State will meet in Boise for the second time in the past three seasons.

Other WSU nonconference games include home matchups with Idaho and Missouri State, road games against rival Washington (part of a home-and-home series) and Nevada (part of a home-and-home series that will bring Nevada to Pullman in 2025-26), and games against Fresno State and SMU or Pepperdine on Nov. 26 and 27 as part of the Palm Springs Invitational.

Here are the known WSU games in 2025-26.

Date TBA, home vs. Idaho

Date TBA, home vs. Missouri State

Date TBA, away vs. Nevada

Date TBA, neutral vs. Northern Iowa in Las Vegas

Nov. 15 – neutral vs. Iowa

Nov. 21 – neutral vs. Eastern Washington (Spokane Arena)

Nov. 26 – neutral vs. Fresno State (Acrisure Classic, Palm Springs, Calif.)

Nov. 27 – neutral vs. SMU/Cal Baptist (Acrisure Classic, Palm Springs, Calif.)

Dec. 7 – neutral vs. Boise State

Dec. 18 – away vs. Washington

Dec. 28 (Sat) – at Portland (Portland, Ore.)

Dec. 30 (Mon) – vs. LMU (Pullman, Wash.)

Jan. 4 (Sat) – vs. San Francisco (Pullman, Wash.)

Jan. 9 (Thu) – vs. Pacific (Pullman, Wash.)

Jan. 11 (Sat) – at Gonzaga (Spokane, Wash.)

Jan. 16 (Thu) – at San Diego (San Diego, Calif.)

Jan. 18 (Sat) – vs. Portland (Pullman, Wash.)

Jan. 23 (Thu) – at Santa Clara (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Jan. 25 (Sat) – vs. Saint Mary’s (Pullman, Wash.)

Jan. 30 (Thu) – at Pacific (Stockton, Calif.)

Feb. 1 (Sat) – at San Francisco (San Francisco, Calif.)

Feb. 6 (Thu) – at Oregon State (Corvallis, Ore.)

Feb. 8 (Sat) – vs. Pepperdine (Pullman, Wash.)

Feb. 15 (Sat) – at Saint Mary’s (Moraga, Calif.)

Feb. 19 (Wed) – vs. Gonzaga (Pullman, Wash.)

Feb. 22 (Sat) – vs. Santa Clara (Pullman, Wash.)

Feb. 27 (Thu) – vs. San Diego (Pullman, Wash.)

March 1 (Sat) – at Pepperdine (Malibu, Calif.)

Greg Woods can be reached at 509-459-5587 or at gregw@spokesman.com.