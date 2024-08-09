Controversy engulfed elite Tacoma private school. Now Charles Wright has a new leader

By Simone Carter (Tacoma) News Tribune

After a tumultuous end to the 2023-24 school year, Charles Wright Academy is under fresh leadership.

Christopher A. Gorycki started Friday, Aug. 2, as two-year interim head of school at the elite private institution, 7723 Chambers Creek Road W., following a national search, according to a post on the academy’s website. He is described as a “veteran independent school leader.”

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the Charles Wright Academy community,” CWA Board Chair Adam Blakney said in the post. “He brings vast experience from his work in helping other independent schools navigate change and set the stage for a long-term head of school’s success in 2026.”

The News Tribune previously reported on controversy brewing at the campus. In mid-June, Head of School Susan Rice announced her resignation amid allegations of a troubling teacher-turnover rate and toxic workplace culture.

The search for an interim head began soon after, and the academy’s board announced plans to embark on a series of listening sessions with the Charles Wright community.

The News Tribune obtained an Aug. 2 email from the board, addressed to the CWA community, welcoming Gorycki into the role. Trustees said he would prioritize meeting with staff and faculty, as well as preparing the school for “active, joyful learning” in the fall.

“As we shared last week, Chris is all about accessibility and is looking forward to getting out and about on campus to meet and engage with members of the community,” the trustees wrote.

The News Tribune requested an interview with Gorycki via emails and a follow-up call to the academy but did not receive a reply.

Who is Christopher A. Gorycki?

Gorycki has a long history of both attending and working at private schools across the United States.

According to CWA’s website, he started as a student at an independent school in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Next he studied at a boarding school in Connecticut.

He graduated from Long Island University with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, per his LinkedIn. Later Gorycki attended Columbia University, where he earned his master’s in educational leadership.

Gorycki began working in 1987 as a teacher and coach at a boys private school in Concord, Massachusetts, his LinkedIn shows. He went on to serve as director of the school’s admissions and financial aid. From there Gorycki continued in leadership roles at private schools in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania and Chestertown, Maryland.

He has served as interim head at schools in Cambridge, Massachusetts.; Bethel, Maine; and Dallas, Texas, as noted on CWA’s website.

This isn’t the first time Gorycki has clocked into work at a school said to be suffering from high turnover.

The Chestertown Spy interviewed him in 2011 about his new role as headmaster of Maryland’s Kent School. Asked what he wanted to accomplish during his time there, Gorycki replied: “First of all, I want to stay awhile.

“There has been a lot of turnover at Kent School,” he continued. “It’s important to get to know the culture of a place well.”

Gorycki vowed in a personal-leadership statement to model attributes at Charles Wright, including honesty, humility, communication skills and a positive attitude. He also said in an announcement posted on the school’s website that he’s honored to serve the academy over the next couple years.

“During my time on campus I was deeply moved by the love everyone had for the school,” Gorycki said. “Together we will capitalize on all of the great things that are in place at CWA and we will learn from our past to move forward with joy and enthusiasm. I look forward to seeing everyone on campus. Go Tarriers!”

Gorycki’s tenure ends June 30, 2026, according to CWA’s website.