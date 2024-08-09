Experts say Pullman hawk attacks are just the work of some protective parents

Pullman police have gotten several recent reports of aggressive hawks, and one expert said the confrontational birds are likely trying to protect their babies before they migrate south.

The hawks would swoop toward pedestrians near Bishop Boulevard and Footloose Drive, and one clawed a person’s head, resulting in minor injuries, said Pullman Police Cmdr. Aaron Breshears.

At the time of the reports, officers noted three hawks – likely two parents and one baby, Breshears said.

The police department consulted with Marcie Logsdon, WSU veterinarian in the exotic and wildlife department, who suggested there was a nest site nearby.

Logsdon said she was able to identify the birds as Swainson’s hawks, who, while generally small, are protective of their babies, which could be why they were so aggressive.

She confirmed there was a nest in the area, and the hawks’ babies are now out of the nest and learning to fly, so the parents have been more protective in the last couple of months as they get ready to migrate South.

While there have been no recent reports of this aggressive behavior in the last few days, Logsdon recommends paying attention, because the birds are not looking to fight – they just want to startle potential predators.

The hawks will typically attack from behind, so if they know a person sees them, they will usually stay back while continuing to make noise, she said.

In other places that experience similar behavior from birds, people will have umbrellas on hand when approaching the area to hold over their heads, Logsdon said.

While this hawk behavior isn’t common for the Pullman area, after keeping tabs on other bird families, she expects to see the Swainson’s hawks headed for Argentina in the next couple of weeks.

“These birds are just trying to raise a family, but they are leaving for migration soon,” she said.