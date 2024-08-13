Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ragnar D. Storaasli and Patricia M. Pettigrew, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Weidemann, of Mead and Shannon M. McKone, of La Grande, Oregon.

Justin M. Whitley and Madison T. Sipes, both of Spokane.

Parker T. Kughler and Sydney C. Nessan, both of Spokane Valley.

Oasis D. Reed and Sarah H. Slobodow, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Macomber and Mackenzie M. Ferris, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Joshua W. Volz Evans and Jessica L. Ray, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin M. Whitmore and Lenora L. Johnson, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Joseph R. Castanon and Isabel A. Shepherd, both of Rosalia.

Tyler M. Kaminski and Ashley M. Sielaff, both of Mead.

Samuel P. Harding, of Spokane Valley and Nila N. Gillespie, of Sun City West, Arizona.

Hasan Mohammed, of High Point, North Carolina and Maryam H. Al Shamarti, of Spokane.

John H. Lapke and Olivia D. Jacobo, both of Spokane.

Rickie Alvarez and Jana M. Jaraysi, both of Cheney.

Nicolas C. Alexander and Tria N. Kostelecky, both of Spokane.

Phoenix D. Young and Nicole C. Marchand, both of Spokane.

Charles R. Reininger, of Liberty Lake and Kendall J. Fink, of Spokane.

Craig A. Gay, of Spokane and Shelly A. Mueller, of Post Falls.

Ivan Lopez and Isabella R. Leto, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Winter Heights LLC v. Jamill Hodges, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Angela Andreas, restitution of premises.

Ire LLC v. Patrick Kelley, restitution of premises.

October Holding Company LLC v. Courtney J. Red Horse, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake RV Campground v. Christopher S. Dessert, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Samantha A. Nunez, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Domonique Smith, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Eryka Smith, restitution of premises.

NWI Velo LLC v. Sharon Jackson, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Jayden Hyde, restitution of premises.

Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative v. Estate of Cindy L. Knorr, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Steven Maisano, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Johnae Wasson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Christopher Ward, money claimed owed.

PNC Bank National Association v. Nathanael Ewing, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Delbert Johnson, money claimed owed.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Loni Myers, restitution of premises.

Michael Brown, et al. v. Tyler Provance, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Timothy Armitage, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Alvina Watlamett, restitution of premises.

Immanuel Baptist Church Inc. v. Grace Baptist Church, seeking quiet title.

Travis Lowther v. Dianne Lewis, complaint.

Krysta Vanhorn v. Northstar Lodge BB LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Theresa Smith, et al. v. Ophelia Araujo, et al., complaint for breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation and fraud and unjust enrichment.

Phoebe McShane v. Inked 222 Death LLC, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reno, Benjamin J. and Rachelle R.

Gish, Darren M. and Stratton, Jessica L.

Peske, Michael J. and Tabea L.

Ortega, Cara R. and Dion L.

Robinson, Carly S. and Bastible, Christopher J.

Costa, Melissa M. and Brandon D.

Chavez, Lela and Miguel

Dugenet, Frederic and Olivia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann Moreno

Skye M. Arbogast, 31; 123 days in jail with 120 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Antoine L. Jones, 31; 118 days in jail with 118 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and third-degree theft.

Jennifer R. Rice, 38; 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and third-degree theft.

Gustavo Banuelos-Gonzalez, 32; 68 days in jail with 68 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kevin J. Kern, 38; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.