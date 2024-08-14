Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler J. Groom and Anne G.B. Burke, both of Spokane.

Tanner C.P. Mawhinney and Kendra N. Faulkner, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Nicole S. McDonald and Jazmin G.S. Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Harrison T. Calligan and Miriah K. Calligan, both of Spokane Valley.

Lamar R. Lewis and Shana C. Adkins, both of Veradale.

Samantha R. Bradley and Hailey M. Ellis, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyson C. Wells, of Missoula, Montana and Jessica J. Schoenfeld, of Spokane.

Travis N. Fisher and Madeleine R. Everett, both of Spokane.

Tony J. Romish and Melissa E. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Richard J. Heimark and Cassidy J. Worley, both of Spokane.

Ashley B. Banks and Mary G.K. Hickman, both of Spokane.

Devin A. Buettner and Samuel W. Edginton, both of Veradale.

Donald B. Hatch and Heather D. Kruger, both of Spokane.

Kai J. Musgrove and Saundra L. Thomson, both of Spokane.

Noah J. Siler, of Rathdrum and Rylee L. Maurer, of Post Falls.

Daniel S. Ulyanchuk, of Spokane Valley and Karina V. Kopets, of Valleyford.

Christian M.H. Paterson and Krislyn C. Koler, both of San Juan Capistrano, California.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

West & Company Realty LLC v. Nicole M. Morehead, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern WA v. Deborah McHaffie, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Abukira Karrien, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Bobbi J. Fowlkes, restitution of premises.

ALH Real Estate Group LLC v. Michael Gutierrez, restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Leonard Beach, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Alisha Sutton, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Izaiah M. Lesonik, et al., restitution of premises.

Michael O. Gaines, et al. v. Amanda Chandler, et al., restitution of premises.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Heather Cross, et al., restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Theresa Friedrich, et al., restitution of premises.

RenCorpRealty LLC v. Richard Cawley, restitution of premises.

Kevin Shilley, et al. v. Artistic Iron Solutions and Construction LLC, et al., verified complaint.

John W. Materne v. Nicholas Berry, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Welsh, Lukas L. and Kelly L.

Belback, Elizabeth M. and Gregory A.

Mahaffey, Krystal R. and Walsh, Matthew J.

Ellingwood, Diane and Richard

Batzel, Amber R. and Amy T.

Lagerquist Jackson, Shelby and Lagerquist, Byron

Taylor, Michael and Bridgett

Adams, Christine E. and Andrew D.

Raczek, Hilary A. and Timothy P.

Mathews, Lisa M. and Dan

Osborne, Jesserae and Jonathan M.

Grecu, Irina D. and Ian

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kevin J. Boot, 47; $210 restitution, 32 years in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder with aggravating circumstances.

Cordell Walker, 19; $6,252.34 restitution, 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempt to elude a police vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person, driving while intoxicated, harassment, second-degree malicious mischief and exhibiting effects of consumed liquor while under 21.

Wesley I. Veazie, 36; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Audrey J. Wilkins, 44; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree identity theft.

Benjamin Schimel, 40; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen firearm.

Judge Jacqueline High-Edward

Jessica M. Baker, 30; $435.99 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Megan J. Roberts, 37; 6 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence, violation of order and fourth-degree assault.

Yasmine Stevens, 27; 35 days in jail with 35 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Gisele M. Thompson, 38; 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Mitchell B. Peone, 30; $922 restitution, six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jayce L. Pirtle, 36; $700 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Travis B. Batt, 42; $9,503 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Trevor J. Fant, 35; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Genevieve J. Willyard, 46; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Kierra M. Delay, 21; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jeremy S. Kline, 38; 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

James D. Barber III, 21; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Minabella J. Arias, 22; $1,370.09 restitution, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Paula A. Two Hearts, 38; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael J. Collins, 52; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marc L. Hall, 46; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Joel W.T. Johnston, 33; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dominic V. Sparks, 46; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault.