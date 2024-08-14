WSU men’s hoops releases 2024-25 nonconference slate, completing full schedule

PULLMAN – Washington State has finalized its 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule.

The Cougars, who previously announced their West Coast Conference slate last week, added a couple games to their nonconference schedule to round out the full lineup of games. In the wake of the Pac-12’s collapse, next season they’re playing as affiliate members of the WCC, eligible to win conference championships and the conference tournament’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The new games on WSU’s nonconference schedule are home matchups with Portland State (Nov. 4, season-opener), Bradley (Nov. 8) and Northern Colorado (Nov. 18). The Cougars also announced dates for previously-reported home games against Idaho (Nov. 11) and Missouri State (Dec. 14), a road contest against Nevada (Dec. 2) and a neutral-site game against Northern Iowa (Dec. 21).

In WSU coach David Riley’s first season at the helm of the program, the Cougs are renewing their rivalry with nearby Idaho, which was on the shelf in 2022 before being rekindled last season. WSU also has two matchups with Gonzaga, a series that had been dormant since 2015.

Here is Washington State’s full nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Nov. 4 (Mon) – vs. Portland State (Pullman)

Nov. 8 (Fri) – vs. Bradley (Pullman)

Nov. 11 (Mon) – vs. Idaho (Pullman)

Nov. 15 (Fri) – vs. Iowa (Moline, Ill.)

Nov. 18 (Mon) – vs. Northern Colorado (Pullman)

Nov. 21 (Thu) – vs. Eastern Washington (Spokane)

Nov. 26 (Tue) – vs. Fresno State (Palm Desert, Calif.)

Nov. 27 (Wed) – vs. SMU/Cal Baptist (Palm Desert, Calif.)

Dec. 2 (Mon) – at Nevada (Reno, Nev.)

Dec. 7 (Sat) – vs. Boise State (Boise, Idaho)

Dec. 14 (Sat) – vs. Missouri State (Pullman)

Dec. 18 (Wed) – at Washington (Seattle)

Dec. 21 (Sat) – vs. Northern Iowa (Las Vegas, Nev.)