Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob L. Day and Amanda R. Williamson, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathaniel A. Whitbeck and Mason J. Stults, both of Spokane.

Aaron C. Croddy and Taylor M. Hahn, both of Bonners Ferry.

Christopher A. Leech and Christy M. Braden, both of Spokane.

Richard G. Delaney and Leslie A. Ross, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey L. Hissem and Stephanie A. Sawyer, both of Spokane.

Travis L. Jones and Alexis O. Vonellinghaus, both of Spokane.

Patrick F. Keogh and Caroline A. Mark, both of Spokane.

William F. Bowers, of Post Falls, and April A. Mendoza, of Spokane Valley.

Jerry C. Anderson and Carol L. McMahon, both of Deer Park.

David C. Daunis and Mia J. Carmickle, both of Spokane.

Ethan J. Gilles and Lindsey N. Hayes, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin R. Cutrer and Ebony R. Guzman, both of Kentwood, Louisiana.

Ricardo C. Sanchez and Jordan R. Lunsford, both of Spokane.

Trevor C. Hart and Katherine D. Lynch, both of Spokane.

Ryan T. Hildahl and Zuri D. Archer, both of Spokane.

Tyler D. Holt, of Spokane Valley, and Hunter J. Bayliss, of Post Falls.

Kevin S. Glover and Kelsey J. Johnson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Leslie Moyens v. Dr C. Family Dentistry, complaint for damages.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Robert Hillmann, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Mingkun Zhang, et al., restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Kristopher Williams, et al., restitution of premises.

Ire LLC v. Crysla A. Schlehuber, restitution of premises.

Robert L. Reed Irrevocable Trust, et al. v. Ronald Devine, restitution of premises.

Guadalupe Lopez v. Ana Laura Ochoa, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Richard, Kyle W. and Michelle A.

McFarland, Chelsea A. and Robert E.

Marcellus, Janelle E. and Jared E.

Miller, Kaydee and Sage

Dillmann, Edward C. and Linda K.

Neville, Elizabeth A. and Steven R.

Jacobs, Jessica and Mark

Hartnett, Nathan W. and Ryley D.

England, Joshua E. and Hebert, Kimberly L.

Ell, Sundii and Nathan

O’Shaughnessy, Kashana and Jacob

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Earl P. Johnson, 80; $700 restitution, 131 months to life in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree rape of a child and third-degree child molestation.

Wesley I. Veazie, 36; $100 restitution, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Ryan C. Lynch; 36; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and criminal mischief.

Steven C. Coulson, 39; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Tyrone J. Carell, 36; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael Radvanyi, 46; $877.27 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Michael S. Wood, 65; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Carlito J. King-Martinez, 32; $6,213.19 restitution, eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree organized retail theft.

Matthew R. Skinner, 56; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Aaron S. Radnor, 35; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Mitchell D. Hyams, 24; seven months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence and third-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ronny C. Graff, 66; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of attempted third-degree assault and reckless driving.

Douglas C. Murphy, 31; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Charlie J. Birkland, 23; 50 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Tawnyelle L. Camp, 45; $500 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kimberly A. Dunn, 44; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Cameron D. Sousa, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Felicia L. Jerome-Chiesa, 35; 25 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edwards

Larriana I. Chenenevert, 29; 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob C. Bocook, 29; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance.

Kaitlyn J. Corkins, 23; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Thomas W. Everitt, 50; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Alonzo C. Favel, 27; 56 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Salvador D. Galvan Moreno, 24; six days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Dennis L. Grewing, 32; 160 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Erin K. Suiter, 54; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Dylan A. Warren, 29; 76 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Caitlyn L. Wise, 30; 24 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.